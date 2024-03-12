Phoenix New Media Limited is a media company providing content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and television channels in China. The Company enables consumers to access professional news and other information, and upload text and images (UGC) on the Internet and through their mobile devices. It also transmits its UGC and in-house produced content to television viewers primarily through Phoenix TV. In addition to professionally produced content, content from Phoenix TV and its in-house produced content, the Company allows its users to UGC to its Websites and mobile applications. It operates in two segments: net advertising services and paid services. It provides its content and services through channels, including ifeng.com channel, video channel and mobile channel, and also transmits its content to television viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. Together, these channels form a single converged platform providing integrated text, image and video content.