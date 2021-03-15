Phoenix New Media : Q4 2020 Phoenix New Media Limited Financial Results 03/15/2021 | 06:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Exhibit 99.1 Phoenix New Media Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Live Conference Call to be Held at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 15, 2021 BEIJING, China, March 16, 2021 - Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "We delivered encouraging results in the fourth quarter while remaining committed to the sustained growth and evolution of our business. Despite the industry-wide challenges caused by COVID-19, we continued to bolster our news leadership during the quarter and distinctively combined our editorial expertise and cutting-edge AI algorithms to provide our users with a consistent supply of up-to-date coverage. Meanwhile, we also organized several high-profile offline events in the period to further enhance our brand influence and multifaceted value propositions for advertisers and users. For our flagship news app, iFeng, we continued to fuel the development of a more video-focused content ecosystem through a number of initiatives. Going forward, this should help us to garner more PUGC creation, expand the depth and breadth of our short-form video offerings, and stimulate the social nature of iFeng's community to further boost user interactions and engagement on the platform." Mr. Liu continued, "Beyond improving our core business lines, we also continued to focus on the cultivation of our new product development capabilities. During the quarter, for example, we leveraged our leadership in content production to launch our online e-commerce brand Phoenix Premium Products for our established massive user base. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the development of our content ecosystem, optimization of our current product offerings, and exploration of new business growth drivers. By advancing our competitive advantages in these key strategic areas, we will also improve our ability to capitalize on those new opportunities which may emerge as the economy continues to recover and people return to their normal ways of life." Mr. Edward Lu, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "Our total revenues reached RMB362.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was in line with our previous guidance. More importantly, due to our strict cost control measures, we achieved a 33.7% year-over-year reduction in total operating expenses during the quarter. Meanwhile, we plan to continue focusing on new business models in the market while also actively exploring the development of and investment in new products to capture additional growth opportunities. We expect the combination of our growing brand influence and deep insights into new product categories will help us not only navigate the current macro uncertainties, but also seize more business opportunities with strong potential in 2021." Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results As disclosed in the second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results announcement made on August 17, 2020, the Company sold all of its investment in Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yitian Xindong" or "Tadu") in the second quarter of 2020 and the disposal of Tadu was qualified for reporting as a "discontinued operation" in the Company's financial statements. Accordingly, Tadu's results of operations have been excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) and are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations for all prior periods. The related assets and liabilities associated with the discontinued operations in the prior year consolidated balance sheets were classified as assets/liabilities held for sale to provide the comparable financial information, and the financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. REVENUES Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 9.5% to RMB362.2 million (US$55.5 million) from RMB400.4 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Net advertising revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 7.3% to RMB336.7 million (US$51.6 million) from RMB363.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Paid services revenues1 in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 31.4% to RMB25.5 million (US$3.9 million) from RMB37.3 million in the same period of 2019. Revenues from paid contents in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 46.6% to RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million) from RMB20.9 million in the same period of 2019, which was mainly due to the tightening of rules and regulations on digital reading in China and in line with the broader market conditions reflecting the trend towards free online reading. Revenues from MVAS and games were small and had been declining for the past years. Revenues from others in the fourth quarter of 2020 1 Paid services revenues comprise of (i) revenues from paid contents excluding those from Tadu, which includes digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from games, which includes web-based games and mobile games, (iii) revenues from MVAS, and (iv) revenues from others. increased by 31.2% to RMB10.9 million (US$1.7 million) from RMB8.3 million in the same period of 2019, which was mainly caused by the increase in revenues from E-commerce and online real estate related services. COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 5.1% to RMB179.2 million (US$27.5 million) from RMB188.8 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease in cost of revenues was mainly due to the following:  Content and operational costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB158.4 million (US$24.3 million) from RMB172.2 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020. Share-based compensation included in the content and operational costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) from RMB1.1 million in the same period of 2019. Bandwidth costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB14.9 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the adoption of more efficient cloud-based servers to replace local severs in 2020. The decrease was partially offset by the following:  Revenue sharing fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to RMB6.9 million (US$1.1 million) from RMB1.7 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees paid to channel partners. GROSS PROFIT Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB183.0 million (US$28.0 million) from RMB211.6 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 50.5% as compared to 52.8% in the same period of 2019. To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excludes the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures." Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation, decreased to 50.6% from 53.1% in the same period of 2019. OPERATING EXPENSES OR GAINS AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 33.7% to RMB211.8 million (US$32.5 million) from RMB319.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the decrease in the Company's traffic acquisition expenses and the personnel-related expenses caused by the strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency, which was partially offset by the impairment of goodwill for the reporting unit of Beijing Fenghuang Tianbo Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tianbo") recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recognized an impairment of goodwill of RMB22.8 million (US$3.5 million) for the Tianbo reporting unit in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly caused by the negative impact on Tianbo from both the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the tightening of rules and regulations on real estate market in China as well as intensified industry competition. The impairment loss of goodwill was determined by quantitatively comparing the fair value of the Tianbo reporting unit to its carrying amounts, with the fair value of the Tianbo reporting unit determined based on the discounted cash flows of Tianbo. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million), as compared to RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2019. Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB28.8 million (US$4.4 million), improved from RMB108.1 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative 8.0%, improved from negative 27.0% in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), improved from RMB104.2 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was negative 0.9%, improved from negative 26.0% in the same period of 2019. OTHER INCOME OR LOSS Other income or loss reflects net interest income, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, loss from equity method investments, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle,gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments and others, net2. Total net other income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB499.1 million (US$76.5 million), compared to RMB1,016.6 million in the same period of 2019.  Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB477.3 million (US$73.1 million), compared to RMB1,001.2 million in the same period of 2019, which represented the gain from the disposal of part of the Company's investments in Particle. The transaction contemplated by the share purchase agreement signed by the Company and Run Liang Tai Management Limited, or Run Liang Tai, and its designated entities (the "Buyers") in August 2020 under which the Company agreed to sell a total of 140,248,775 shares of Particle to the Buyers at a total purchase price of US$150 million and a per share purchase price of US$1.0695 was closed on October 19, 2020.

 Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to RMB9.3 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB6.7 million in the same period of 2019, mainly caused by more investments in term deposits and short term investments in the fourth quarter of 2020.

 Foreign currency exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to foreign currency exchange gain of RMB1.0 million in the same period of 2019.

 Loss from equity method investments in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million), compared to nil in the same period of 2019.

 Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle in the first quarter of 2020 was nil, compared to a gain of RMB4.4 million in the same period of 2019.

 Others, net in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to RMB8.8 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB3.3 million in the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to more government subsidies received in the fourth quarter of 2019. NET INCOME OR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED Net income from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB454.8 million (US$69.7 million), compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB902.5 million in the same period of 2019. Net margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 125.6%, compared to 225.4% in the same period of 2019. Net income from continuing operations per ordinary share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.78 (US$0.12), compared to net income from continuing operations per ordinary share of RMB1.55 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Company in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, loss from equity method investments, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments and impairment of goodwill, was RMB8.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company of RMB99.2 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative 2.3%, compared to negative 24.8% in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS3 in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.11 (US$0.02), compared to non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS of RMB1.36 in the same period of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 72,790,541. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,790,541 ADSs. Full Year 2020 Financial Results REVENUES Total revenues in 2020 decreased by 9.0% to RMB1.21 billion (US$185.3 million) from RMB1.33 billion in 2019, primarily attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Net advertising revenues in 2020 decreased by 6.8% to RMB1.11 billion (US$170.6 million) from RMB1.20 billion in 2019, primarily due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Paid services revenues in 2020 decreased by 28.0% to RMB95.8 million (US$14.7 million) from RMB133.0 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the tightening of rules and regulations on digital reading in China and in line with the broader market conditions reflecting the trend towards free online reading. 2 "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions.

3 "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company. COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues in 2020 decreased by 18.2% to RMB559.3 million (US$85.7 million) from RMB683.3 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020. Share-based compensation included in cost of revenues in 2020 was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) as compared to RMB5.2 million in 2019. Gross profit in 2020 increased slightly to RMB649.6 million (US$99.5 million) from RMB644.5 million in 2019. Gross margin in 2020 increased to 53.7% from 48.5% in 2019, mainly attributable to the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020, as explained above. OPERATING EXPENSES OR GAINS AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Total operating expense in 2020 decreased to RMB752.1million (US$115.3million) from RMB1,000.5 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the decreases in both the Company's traffic acquisition expenses and the personnel-related expenses as a result of the strict cost control measures taken by the Company to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses was RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million) in 2020, compared to RMB6.7 million in 2019. Loss from operations in 2020 was RMB102.6 million (US$15.7 million), improved from RMB356.1 million in 2019. Operating margin in 2020 was negative 8.5%, improved from negative 26.8% in 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was RMB70.4 million (US$10.8 million), improved from RMB344.3 million in 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin in 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was negative 5.8%, improved from negative 25.9% in 2019. NET INCOME OR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company in 2020 was RMB418.0 million (US$64.1 million), compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company of RMB664.2 million in 2019. Net margin from continuing operations in 2020 was 34.6%, compared to 50.0% in 2019. Net income from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share in 2020 was RMB0.72 (US$0.11), compared to a net income from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share of RMB1.14 in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company in the fiscal year of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation, loss/(income) from equity method investments, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments, impairment of available-for-sale debt investment and impairment of goodwill, was RMB33.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company of RMB326.1 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations in the fiscal year of 2020 was negative 2.8%, improved from negative 24.6% in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS in 2020 was RMB0.46 (US$0.07), improved from non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS of RMB4.48 in 2019. CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS As of December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.67 billion (US$255.8 million). The Company's investments in Particle were recorded as available-for sale debt investments in the balance sheet. The fair value of the Company's available-for-sale debt investments in Particle decreased from RMB1,061.3 million as of September 30, 2020 to RMB30.7 million (US$4.7 million) as of December 31, 2020, as the share transfer transaction between the Company and the Buyers was closed on October 19, 2020 and the available-for-sale debt investments as of December 31, 2020 only included the 4,584,209 series D1 preferred shares of Particle still held by the Company. The fair value of the investments in Particle as of December 31, 2020 was determined based on a valuation technique under the market approach, known as the guideline company method. Business Outlook For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB210.2 million and RMB230.2 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB192.0 million and RMB207.0 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB18.2 million and RMB23.2 million. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Phoenix New Media Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:05:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED 03/14 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Webcast PU 03/09 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial R.. PR 02/12 Asian ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Friday Trading MT 02/09 Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading MT 01/25 Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading MT 2020 Asian ADRs Edge Higher in Wednesday Trading MT 2020 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for FA 2020 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Renews Trademark License Agreements With Phoenix TV MT 2020 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Announces Renewal of Trademark License Agreements with Phoe.. PR 2020 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Corporate Presentation 2020 November PU