BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2023 - Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 after the U.S. market closes. The earnings release will be available on ifeng's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com .

Following the earnings release, ifeng's management team will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

About Phoenix New MediaLimited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

For investor and media inquiries please contact

Phoenix New Media Limited

Muzi Guo

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com