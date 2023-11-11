Phoenix Township Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 03:48 am EST Share

Phoenix Township Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 49.7 million compared to INR 45.97 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 51.27 million compared to INR 46.62 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1.27 million compared to net income of INR 3.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.091 compared to INR 0.26 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.091 compared to INR 0.26 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 116.63 million compared to INR 104.26 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 119.77 million compared to INR 105.86 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.19 million compared to INR 6.11 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.157 compared to INR 0.437 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.157 compared to INR 0.437 a year ago.