Phoenix Vega Mezz Plc is a Cyprus-based company operating in the investment sector. The Company acquires by way of registration, purchase, contribution, or any other way and to hold and administer bonds issued in the scope of securitisation of receivables. The core business activity of the Company is to hold and manage part of the Phoenix and Vega Mezzanine and Junior notes. The Company operates in Cyprus.

Sector Diversified Investment Services