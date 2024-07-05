Nicosia, 5 July 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 5.7.2024

Phoenix Vega Mezz Plc (the Company) announces the following:

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 5.7.2024 at 11.00 a.m., remotely, in real time via teleconference, shareholders representing 686,280,424 shares of the Company participated, representing 54.89% of the issued share capital with voting rights with regards to matters of the agenda numbered 1 - 5, as specifically stated in the notice dated 5.6.2024.

Regarding the matters of the agenda, the Annual General Meeting:

Approved the Annual Financial Statements for year ending 31.12.2023, as well as the relevant Management and Auditors' Reports.

The voting results on the said matter were the following: Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda), out of which:

o For: 685,780,424

o Against: 0

o Abstain: 500,000 Approved the remuneration of the Board of Directors for year 2024.

The voting results on the said matter were the following: Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:

o For: 685,780,424

o Against: 0

o Abstain: 500,000

1