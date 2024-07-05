Nicosia, 5 July 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 5.7.2024
Phoenix Vega Mezz Plc (the Company) announces the following:
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 5.7.2024 at 11.00 a.m., remotely, in real time via teleconference, shareholders representing 686,280,424 shares of the Company participated, representing 54.89% of the issued share capital with voting rights with regards to matters of the agenda numbered 1 - 5, as specifically stated in the notice dated 5.6.2024.
Regarding the matters of the agenda, the Annual General Meeting:
Approved the Annual Financial Statements for year ending 31.12.2023, as well as the relevant Management and Auditors' Reports.
The voting results on the said matter were the following:
- Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda), out of which:
o For: 685,780,424
o Against: 0
o Abstain: 500,000
- Approved the remuneration of the Board of Directors for year 2024.
The voting results on the said matter were the following:
- Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:
o For: 685,780,424
o Against: 0
o Abstain: 500,000
- Approved the re-election of the Company's auditors Messrs. Baker Tilly. The voting results on the said matter were the following:
- Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:
o For: 685,407,424
o Against: 373,000
o Abstain: 500,000
- Approved the remuneration of the Company's auditors.
The voting results on the said matter were the following:
- Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:
o For: 685,407,424
o Against: 373,000
o Abstain: 500,000
- Approved the reduction of the Company's share capital by Euro 16,004,700.5312 (sixteen million four thousand seven hundred Euro and 5312/1000 Cents), with a reduction of the nominal value of all its shares from Euro 0.0212 to Euro 0.0084 per share and authorized the Company's Board of Directors to implement the decision.
The voting results of the said matter were the following:
Number of shares for valid votes given: 686,280,424 (100% of the share capital that participated in the General Meeting, i.e. shareholders present with voting rights for the said matter of the agenda) of which:
o For: 685,780,172
o Against: 252
o Abstain: 500,000
