PhoneX : Report for Quarter ended 9/30/2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
PhoneX Holdings, Inc.
A Delaware Corporation
150 Executive Dr., Suite Q
Edgewood, NY 11717
212-213-6805
www.wesellcellular.com
nik@phonexinc.com
SIC Code: 7200
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(The "Reporting Period")
As of December 23, 2021 of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 43,697,308
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 43,934,311
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 27,917,645
As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 28,408,020
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 28,408,020
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No: (Double-click and select "Default Value" to check)
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: No:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: No:
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
uSell.com, Inc.
07/23/2012 to 5/06/2019
Upstream Worldwide, Inc.
06/11/2010 to 07/22/2012
Money4Gold Holding, Inc.
05/23/2008 to 06/10/2010
Effective Profitable Software, Inc. 05/10/2005 to 05/22/2008
Modena 2, Inc.
11/18/2003 to 05/09/2005
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Incorporated on November 18, 2003 in the state of Delaware. No changes to incorporation since inception. Incorporation is active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: - N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: - N/A
The address(es) of the issuers principal executive office:
150 Executive Dr., Suite Q
Edgewood, NY 11717
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:
If the issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
PXHI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Shares, Warrants 775,000 shares outstanding
CUSIP:
71922R106
Par or stated value:
$0.0001 per value per share
Total shares authorized:
60,000,000 shares of common
as of date: 12/23/2021
Total shares outstanding:
43,697,308 shares of common
as of date: 12/23/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
21,267,696 as of date: 12/23/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
131 as of date: 12/23/2021
Additional class of securities (if any): N/A
Transfer Agent
Name:
Equity Stock Transfer, LLC
Phone:
(212) 575-5757
Address:
237 W 37th Ave, Suite 602
New York, NY 10018
Email:
nora@equitystock.com
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:
No:
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date 01/01/2019
Common: 29,548,332
Preferred: 0
3/01/2019
New Issuance
100,000
Comm
$0.17
No
See below
Director stock
R
4(a)(2) & Rule
on
compensation
506
3/01/2019
New Issuance
20,000
Comm
$0.17
No
See below
Director stock
R
4(a)(2) & Rule
on
compensation
506
5/08/2019
New Issuance
18,020
Comm
$0.15
No
See below
Issued for services
R
4(a)(2) & Rule
on
506
11/14/2019
Stock
(21,666)
Comm
$0.13
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
R
Purchase
on
Plan
11/22/2019
Stock
(200,000)
Comm
$.075
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
R
Purchase
on
Plan
7/31/2020
Stock
(1,056,666)
Comm
$0.12
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
R
Purchase
on
Plan
4/27/2021
Stock
(312,106)
Comm
$0.53
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
R
Purchase
on
Plan
05/14/2021
Stock
(178,269)
Comm
$0.50
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
R
Purchase
on
Plan
08/12/2021
New Issuance
16,016,666
Comm
$0.30*
Yes
See below
Conversion of
R
4(a)(2) & Rule
on
convertible Notes
506
10/29/2021
Stock
(108,333)
Comm
$0.90
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
R
Purchase
on
Plan
12/03/2021
Stock
(166,172)
Comm
$0.90
No
See below
Stock Repurchase
Purchase
on
Plan
12/01/2021
New Issuance
4,166
Comm
$0.90
No
See below
Employee stock
R
on
plan
11/22/2021
New Issuance
33,336
Comm
$0.99
No
See below
Employee stock
R
on
plan
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance Ending
Balance:
Date 12/23/2021
Common: 43,697,308
Preferred: 0
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
The Issuance Report reflects names, dates, number of shares, the value and what is restricted. All issuances were new issuances of common stock and were exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506 thereunder. The reasons for issuance are as follows:
On March 1, 2019, Peter Benz received 100,000 shares issued upon delivery of previously issued restricted stock units
On March 1, 2019, Grant Fitzwilliam received 20,000 shares issued upon delivery of previously issued restricted stock units
On May 8, 2019, Jennifer Calabrese received 18,020 shares issues upon delivery of previously issued restricted stock units.
On November 14, 2019, the Company purchased 21,666 shares for a purchase price of $2,817 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
On November 22, 2019, the Company purchased 200,000 shares for a purchase price of $15,000 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
On July 31, 2020, the Company purchased 1,056,666 shares for a purchase price of $126,800 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
On April 27, 2021, the Company purchased 312,106 shares for a purchase price of $163,856 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
On May 14, 2021, the Company purchased 178,269 shares for a purchase price of $89,134 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
In June 2021, holders of $4,805,000 of the outstanding convertible promissory notes issued by the Company converted the notes into 16,016,666 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.30 per share, which was the fixed conversion price on November 20, 2018 when the convertible notes were issued. These shares were issued on August 12, 2021 following the increase in the Company's authorized common stock as follows:
Holder
Control Person
Note Amount Converted
Shares Issued
Amitabh Jhawar
$180,000
600,000
Ballista Holdings, LLC
Jan Carlsson
$500,000
1,666,667
Colin Zima
$75,000
250,000
Gerald Unterman
$1,000,000
3,333,333
Matthew Miller
$25,000
83,333
Paul Cusenza
$25,000
83,333
Piton Capital Partners LLC
Rob Averick
$1,800,000
6,000,000
Sunder Raman
$1,200,000
4,000,000
On October 29, 2021, the Company purchased 108,333 shares for a purchase price of $97,499.70 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
In November 2021, the Company issued 33,336 shares to an employee as part of its employee stock plan
In December 2021, the Company issued 4,166 shares to an employee as part of its employee stock plan
In December 2021, the Company purchased 166,172 shares for a purchase price $149,955 pursuant to its stock repurchase program
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity Date
Conversion
Name of
Reason for
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Terms (e.g.
Noteholder
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance ($)
($)
pricing
Loan, Services,
mechanism
etc.)
for
determining
conversion
of
instrument
to shares)
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
This information is limited to the indebtedness which qualifies as a security under Section 2(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933.
On November 20, 2018, PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") raised and issued $4.805 million of convertible promissory notes. Following that, the Company issued a similar convertible note of $350,000 to its senior lender.
On November 20, 2018, the Company entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with Siena Lending Group, LLC (a financial institution) which provides for a revolving credit facility on the principal amount of up to $6,000,000, which matures on November 20, 2021.
On April 29, 2021, the Company prepaid $350,000 of its convertible notes held by the senior lender for a price of $650,000 reducing the amount of convertible notes to $4,805,000.
In June 2021, the holders, with the exception of the Company's former senior lender, converted $4.805 million of the convertible notes. Due to a technicality the underlying common stock was not issued until August 12, 2021.
On July 7, 2021, the Company terminated its Loan and Security Agreement with Siena Lending Group, LLC.
