OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro announces results of EGM

For Immediate Release 25 June 2021

PhosAgro Announces Results of EGM

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), a Russian vertically integrated company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, today announces the results of an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM).

The EGM was held on June 22, 2021, following the decision of the Board of Directors at a meeting on May 18, 2021, during which the Board recognized the successful implementation of the Company's strategy to 2025 and reviewed the Company's 1Q 2021 financial results.

The Board of Directors also noted the Company's strong performance in 1Q 2021 in terms of production and sales volumes. PhosAgro achieved another production record of 2.6 million tonnes of fertilizers and feed phosphates for the quarter, up 2.3% year-on-year. This was the result of the execution by PhosAgro's entire workforce of the Company's strategy to 2025, based on ongoing upgrades to operational efficiency and fertilizer output while maintaining a commitment to ESG leadership.

To achieve these goals, PhosAgro is building ? modern fertilizer production complex in the town of Volkhov, Leningrad region. In April, the first phase of the new factory came online, including production lines with capacity of 300,000 tonnes of MAP per year. Once completed, the new facility will have total capacity of almost 900,000 tonnes, supporting the long-term growth of the Group's operational results.

Members of the Board of Directors, led by Chairman Xavier Rolet, thanked PhosAgro's workforce for their efficient work and strict adherence to safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the EGM, PhosAgro shareholders approved dividends totaling RUB 13.5975 billion, or RUB 105 per ordinary share (RUB 35 per GDR). The dividend record date has been set as 5 July 2021.

"An active vaccination campaign among employees, resulting in more than 70% of PhosAgro's workforce building immunity to COVID-19, and coordinated teamwork by all employees ensured safe operations and continued implementation of our investment programme. As a result, we delivered solid production figures and financial results in Q1, enabling us to steadily fund new strategic investment projects - this year we will invest RUB 41.5 billion, to continue to support social and charitable programmes and to make dividend payments. Today, plans for the Company's future growth through 2030 are already under way. Some of these take the form of specific investment projects which will be included in the updated version of the Strategy to 2025 that will be submitted to the Board of Directors for consideration by the end of this year," said Andrey Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro and Head of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association (RFPA).

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.