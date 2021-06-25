Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/24
4820 RUB   -2.67%
12:03pPHOSAGRO  : Report on Payments to Government for 2020
PU
12:01pOJSC PHOSAGRO : Report on Payments to Governments for 2020
EQ
12:01pOJSC PHOSAGRO  : Report on Payments to Governments for 2020
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OJSC PhosAgro: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

06/25/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)
OJSC PhosAgro: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

25-Jun-2021 / 19:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

For Immediate Release               

                                    25 June 2021

 

 

 

Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

 

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020, which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The report is also available on the Company's website www.phosagro.com.

 

For further information please contact:

PJSC PhosAgro
Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689
ir@phosagro.ru 

Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 207 002 7859

 

Dmitriy Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770-89-09

 

About the Company

 

PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.

 

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: PGR
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 113780
EQS News ID: 1212327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about PHOSAGRO
12:03pPHOSAGRO  : Report on Payments to Government for 2020
PU
12:01pOJSC PHOSAGRO : Report on Payments to Governments for 2020
EQ
12:01pOJSC PHOSAGRO  : Report on Payments to Governments for 2020
DJ
06/24PHOSAGRO  : Report on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
06/11PHOSAGRO  : Renews Strategic Partnership Agreements with FIDE and the Russian Ch..
PU
06/11PHOSAGRO  : Becomes Strategic Partner of Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi
PU
06/08PHOSAGRO INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR JIM RO : Stories of Business Successes and Failure..
PU
06/07PHOSAGRO  : CEO Andrey Guryev Takes Part in Panel Session ‘The Transformat..
PU
06/04PHOSAGRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01PHOSAGRO  : Delegation Led by CEO Andrey Guryev to Take Part in SPIEF 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 315 M - -
Net income 2021 951 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 8 633 M 8 635 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 66,66 $
Average target price 55,12 $
Spread / Average Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOSAGRO53.85%8 635
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-6.05%12 141
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-3.61%10 677
ICL GROUP LTD39.18%9 013
UPL LIMITED74.39%8 380
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED28.53%5 778