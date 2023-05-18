Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
01:19pPhosagro : Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2023
PU
01:19pPhosagro : 1Q 2023 Financial Statements
PU
01:19pPhosagro : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PhosAgro : 1Q 2023 Financial Statements

05/18/2023 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

for the three months ended 31 March 2023

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Contents

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement

of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

....1

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

2

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement

of Cash Flows

3

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement

of Changes in Equity

4

Notes

to the Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1

Background

5

2

Basis of preparation

5

3

Fair values determination

6

4

Seasonality

7

5

Revenues

7

6

Cost of Group products sold

8

7

Administrative and selling overhead expenses

8

8

Taxes, other than income tax, net

9

9

Other expenses, net

9

10

Finance income and finance costs

9

11

Income tax expense

10

12

Property, plant and equipment

10

13

Right-of-use assets

11

14

Other non-current assets

12

15

Other financial assets

12

16

Inventories

13

17

Trade and other receivables

13

18

Cash and cash equivalents

14

19

Earnings per share

14

20

Loans and borrowings

15

21

Leases

16

22

Trade and other payables

16

23

Commitments

17

24

Related party transactions

17

25

Foreign currency risk

17

26

Significant subsidiaries

18

27

Subsequent events

18

Joint-Stock Company

White Square Office Center,

"Technologies of Trust - Audit"

10 Butyrsky Val, Moscow,

("Technologies of Trust - Audit" JSC)

Russian Federation, 125047

T: +7 (495)

967

6000,

www.tedo.ru

F: +7 (495)

967

6001

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint-Stock Company "PhosAgro":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position

of Public Joint-Stock Company "PhosAgro" and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at 31 March 2023 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" (hereinafter - "IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,

"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for qualified conclusion

Management of the Group has not disclosed segment information in the notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial statements as required by paragraph 16А (g) of IAS 34 for the three months ended 31 March 2023 and for the comparative period three months ended 31 March 2022.

Considering the undisclosed segment information required by paragraph 16А (g) of IAS 34 is unduly voluminous, presenting this undisclosed information in our report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements is not practicable.

Qualified conclusion

Based on our review, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified conclusion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

18 May 2023

Moscow, Russian Federation

A.Y. Fegetsyn is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company "Technologies of Trust

- Audit" (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations (PRNR) - 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR - 21906101957)

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2023

31 March

31 December

RUB million

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

277,480

274,522

Other non-current assets

14

9,550

8,546

Advances issued for property, plant and equipment

9,183

9,270

Deferred tax assets

8,812

7,903

Non-current spare parts

6,199

5,125

Right-of-use assets

13

4,721

4,277

Intangible assets

2,114

2,099

Catalysts

2,046

1,965

Investments in associates

611

592

Non-current assets

320,716

314,299

Cash and cash equivalents

18

72,358

13,356

Trade and other receivables

17

65,281

75,741

Inventories

16

38,053

39,349

VAT and other taxes receivable

10,233

12,565

Other financial assets

15

303

210

Income tax receivable

72

93

Current assets

186,300

141,314

Total assets

507,016

455,613

Equity

Share capital

372

372

Share premium

7,494

7,494

Retained earnings

158,501

190,664

Actuarial losses

(968)

(968)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

165,399

197,562

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

162

158

Total equity

165,561

197,720

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

20

121,694

109,784

Deferred tax liabilities

14,579

17,820

Lease liabilities

21

1,695

1,660

Defined benefit obligations

1,062

1,050

Non-current liabilities

139,030

130,314

Loans and borrowings

20

90,101

80,974

Dividends payable

67,443

82

Trade and other payables

22

31,711

39,412

Income tax payable

7,253

203

VAT and other taxes payable

4,614

5,632

Lease liabilities

21

1,303

1,276

Current liabilities

202,425

127,579

Total equity and liabilities

507,016

455,613

The consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 5 to 18.

2

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 17:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PHOSAGRO
01:19pPhosagro : Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2023
PU
01:19pPhosagro : 1Q 2023 Financial Statements
PU
01:19pPhosagro : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 M..
PU
08:59aPhosagro : Board of Directors Backs CEO's Decision to Pay an Increased Bonus to PhosAgro G..
PU
05/17Phosagro : Redeems 2018 Eurobonds
PU
05/03Phosagro : Supports Open Call for Water Conservation under UN Auspices
PU
04/29Phosagro : Integrated report 2022
PU
04/29Phosagro : Publishes 2022 Integrated Report
PU
04/29Phosagro : 2022 integrated report
PU
04/28Phosagro : 2022 appendices to integrated report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHOSAGRO
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 B 9 037 M 9 037 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 180 B 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 622%
Capitalization 1 027 B 12 788 M 16 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO0.00%12 788
CORTEVA, INC.-4.80%39 780
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-7.90%20 752
FMC CORPORATION-13.45%13 518
ICL GROUP LTD-8.80%8 207
UPL LIMITED-5.43%6 171
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer