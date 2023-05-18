PhosAgro : 1Q 2023 Financial Statements

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement
of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
....1
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position
2
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement
of Cash Flows
3
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement
of Changes in Equity
4
Notes
to the Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
1
Background
5
2
Basis of preparation
5
3
Fair values determination
6
4
Seasonality
7
5
Revenues
7
6
Cost of Group products sold
8
7
Administrative and selling overhead expenses
8
8
Taxes, other than income tax, net
9
9
Other expenses, net
9
10
Finance income and finance costs
9
11
Income tax expense
10
12
Property, plant and equipment
10
13
Right-of-use assets
11
14
Other non-current assets
12
15
Other financial assets
12
16
Inventories
13
17
Trade and other receivables
13
18
Cash and cash equivalents
14
19
Earnings per share
14
20
Loans and borrowings
15
21
Leases
16
22
Trade and other payables
16
23
Commitments
17
24
Related party transactions
17
25
Foreign currency risk
17
26
Significant subsidiaries
18
27
Subsequent events
18
Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint-Stock Company "PhosAgro":
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position
of Public Joint-Stock Company "PhosAgro" and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at 31 March 2023 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" (hereinafter - "IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,
"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for qualified conclusion
Management of the Group has not disclosed segment information in the notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial statements as required by paragraph 16А (g) of IAS 34 for the three months ended 31 March 2023 and for the comparative period three months ended 31 March 2022.
Considering the undisclosed segment information required by paragraph 16А (g) of IAS 34 is unduly voluminous, presenting this undisclosed information in our report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements is not practicable.
Qualified conclusion
Based on our review, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified conclusion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
18 May 2023
Moscow, Russian Federation
A.Y. Fegetsyn is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company "Technologies of Trust
- Audit" (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations (PRNR) - 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR - 21906101957)
PJSC "PhosAgro"
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2023
31 March
31 December
RUB million
Note
2023
2022
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
277,480
274,522
Other non-current assets
14
9,550
8,546
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment
9,183
9,270
Deferred tax assets
8,812
7,903
Non-current spare parts
6,199
5,125
Right-of-use assets
13
4,721
4,277
Intangible assets
2,114
2,099
Catalysts
2,046
1,965
Investments in associates
611
592
Non-current assets
320,716
314,299
Cash and cash equivalents
18
72,358
13,356
Trade and other receivables
17
65,281
75,741
Inventories
16
38,053
39,349
VAT and other taxes receivable
10,233
12,565
Other financial assets
15
303
210
Income tax receivable
72
93
Current assets
186,300
141,314
Total assets
507,016
455,613
Equity
Share capital
372
372
Share premium
7,494
7,494
Retained earnings
158,501
190,664
Actuarial losses
(968)
(968)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
165,399
197,562
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
162
158
Total equity
165,561
197,720
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
20
121,694
109,784
Deferred tax liabilities
14,579
17,820
Lease liabilities
21
1,695
1,660
Defined benefit obligations
1,062
1,050
Non-current liabilities
139,030
130,314
Loans and borrowings
20
90,101
80,974
Dividends payable
67,443
82
Trade and other payables
22
31,711
39,412
Income tax payable
7,253
203
VAT and other taxes payable
4,614
5,632
Lease liabilities
21
1,303
1,276
Current liabilities
202,425
127,579
Total equity and liabilities
507,016
455,613
The consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 5 to 18.