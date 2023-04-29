Advanced search
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
08:18aPhosagro : Integrated report 2022
PU
08:08aPhosagro : Publishes 2022 Integrated Report
PU
08:08aPhosagro : 2022 integrated report
PU
PhosAgro : 2022 INTEGRATED REPORT

04/29/2023 | 08:08am EDT
DRIVING SUSTAINABLE

soil fertility

Integrated report 2022

contents

COMPANY PROFILE

8 Key highlights

10 Key events in 2022

  1. Our mission and values
  1. Business model
  1. Geographical footprint
  1. Investment case and credit ratings
  1. Stakeholder engagement
  1. Material topics

STRATEGIC REPORT

  1. Chairman's statement
  1. CEO's statement
  1. Business environment
  1. Market overview
  1. Strategy
  1. Strategic risks

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

  1. Financial performance
  1. Operational performance
  1. Customers and product management
  1. Research and education
  1. Supply chain
  1. People development
  1. Industrial safety
  1. Environmental review
  1. Contributing to local communities

4

ABOUT THIS REPORT

For the interactive version

Appendices

of the report, please visit our website

(stand-alone

1

at: phosagro.com

document)

APPENDICES

332 The consolidated financial statements

6

374

Management responsibility statement

375 Independent limited assurance report

381

GRI content index

395

SASB content index

397

TCFD Recommendations

2

398 Glossary

400 Contacts

SHARE CAPITAL

320 Ownership structure

321 Share performance

5

322 Debt management

323 Analyst coverage

323 Dividend policy

326 Relationship withshareholders

and investors

329 Information disclosure

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

254 Chairman's statement

3

4

256

Corporate governance framework

260 Corporate governance structure

267

General Meeting of Shareholders

267

Board of Directors

290 Executive bodies

292 Remuneration report

296

Corporate controls

303

Ethical practices

About this report

GRI 2-1,2-2,2-3

Boundaries and standards GRI 2-5

This Report complies

Sustainable Development Goals,

responsibility. The key subsidiaries

It is our pleasure to welcome you

to the 2022 Integrated Annual Report (the "Report") of PJSC PhosAgro (PhosAgro). PhosAgro is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers

of phosphate-based fertilizers.

The Company maintains an annual reporting cycle,

with the previous report released on 29 April 2022. The Report highlights how we integrate ESG principles into everything we do. The Company's financial reporting follows the annual cycle too.

The report was approved

by PhosAgro's Board of Directors on 20 April 2023 (Minutes dated 20 April 2023).

with the following requirements and recommendations:

• the Bank of Russia's Regulation

No. 714-P dated 27 March 2020

on Disclosure of Information

by the Issuers of Issue-Grade

Securities;

• the Bank of Russia's Letter

No. 06-52/2463 On Corporate

Governance Code dated

10 October 2014;

• the Bank of Russia's Letter

On the Disclosure in the Annual

and the Business Reporting on the SDGs action platform;

  • The Social Charter of the Russian Business sponsored by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The Company takes into account and implements global and national best practices in sustainable development.

The Company has reported

of the Group and PhosAgro's stake in these subsidiaries are presented in the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2022.

Among other changes, economic environment developments

led to changes in the Group structure, as described in note

29 to the consolidated financial statements, and affected a number of elements of the consolidated financial statements.

Strategic Company reportprofile

2022 has already made history, but the challenges it set for PhosAgro Group and the entire mineral fertilizer industry are still vitally relevant.

In response to them, we strive

to increase production and ensure uninterrupted supplies of high- grade and safe fertilizers, which we make in the most efficient ways possible, both economically and environmentally,

by consistently reducing the share of non-renewable resources along with our carbon footprint. The principles of environmental and social responsibility remain our key priority.

It is impossible to succeed alone in preventing the global threat of hunger and ensuring global food security. That is why we are doing our utmost to maintain and develop partnerships

with Russian and international organisations as part of the global sustainability agenda. Together we can achieve much more

for sustainable soil fertility.

In this Report, we did our best to share how we contribute

to consistent and steady progress towards these goals across various areas of our activities.

Report of a Public Joint-

Stock Company of a Report

on Compliance with the Principles

and Recommendations

of the Code of Corporate

Governance No. IN-06-28/102

dated 27 December 2021;

• the UK Corporate Governance

Code;

• the Bank of Russia's Information

Letter on Recommendations

on Disclosure by Joint-Stock

Companies of Non-Financial

Information Pertaining to Their

Activities No. IN-06-28/49 dated

12 July 2021;

• the Listing Rules of the Moscow

Exchange and the London Stock

Exchange;

• the AA 1000 and ISO 26000

standards;

• CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project

standards;

• The Value Reporting Foundation;

• the Task Force on Climate-related

Financial Disclosures, TCFD;

• Reference Performance

Indicators of the Russian Union

of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs

(RSPP), and the MOEX-RSPP

Responsibility and Transparency,

and Sustainability Vector indices.

• UNCTAD's Guidance on Core

Indicators for Entity Reporting

on Contribution Towards

Implementation of the

in accordance with the GRI and SASB. Appropriateness of the selected qualitative and quantitative information disclosures prepared under the related GRI Standards has been assured by Joint-Stock Company Technologies of Trust - Audit (Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC)

in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits

or Reviews of Historical Financial Information. The Auditor's Report and the GRI Content Index are both available in the appendices to this Report.

Financial results in the Report have been disclosed based on the IFRS consolidated financial statements of the Group for 2022 audited

by Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing.

This Report provides insight into the performance of parent company PhosAgro and its subsidiaries (hereinafter jointly referred to as "PhosAgro Group", the "Group", or the "Company") across their operations, while also offering information on corporate governance and corporate

For more information, see page 375

The boundaries of the Group companies covered in this Report differ from those in consolidated financial statements when it comes to specific non-financial disclosures. To ensure compliance with the materiality principle, we determined such boundaries

in a way that this Report describes all material aspects of PhosAgro Group.

The data disclosed in this Report includes information on:

Boundary 1 - PhosAgro

and companies that are part

of the group to which PhosAgro belongs (the scope of disclosure in IFRS consolidated financial statements).

Boundary 2 - Apatit, including its branches and standalone business units.

For more information on specific disclosures and their boundaries used in this Report, see the GRI Indicator section on page 380

Appendices Share capital Corporate Performance governance review

4

5

FOSTERING

collaboration

As one of the world's leading mineral fertilizer producers, PhosAgro has a special responsibility for ensuring food security. But we cannot achieve this goal alone. With this in mind and in full compliance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we place close

and trusting collaboration with a wide range of partners at the heart of our business philosophy.

1PROFILE COMPANY

8

Key highlights

10

Key events in 2022

12

Our mission and values

14

Business model

18

Geographical footprint

In December 2021, the International Fertilizer Association confirmed PhosAgro's status as an Industry Stewardship Champion for its responsible and sustainable approach to production.

This award goes to companies committed to continuous improvement, transparency and best HSE practices.

PhosAgro is the first Russian company chosen by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to run a global soil protection initiative. In 2022, PhosAgro and FAO launched the Russian Soil Laboratory Network (RUSOLAN).

over 800labs

in the global network

20

Investment case and credit ratings

27

Stakeholder engagement

30

Material topics

6

7

For more information, see page 21

For more information, see page 10

Key highlights

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue, RUB bln

Output by key product, kt

2022

569.5

2022

11,073

2021

420.5

2021

10,585

2020

253.9

2020

10,234

Adjusted net profit, RUB bln

Sales by key product, kt

2022

182.3

2022

11,097

2021

130.5

2021

10,434

2020

42.0

2020

10,138

Dividend payments,

RUB bln

2022

142.1

2021

72.3

2020

38.9

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Pollutant emissions,

GHG emissions (Scope 1),

kg per tonne of finished

kg of СO2-eq. per tonne

and semi-finished products

of finished and semi-finished

products

2022

0.793

2022

133.1

2021

0.801

2021

135.5

2020

0.892

2020

143.6

Share of recycled

Employee satisfaction

and decontaminated hazard

and loyalty, %

class 1-4 waste, %

2022

38.8

2022

69

2021

39.1

2021

57

2020

37.6

2020

63

LTIFR (own staff)

Workplace fatalities

per 1 mln man-hours

(corporate staff)

2022

0.32

2022

1

2021

0.85

2021

0

2020

0.52

2020

0

COMPANY PROFILE

Strategic report

Waste water discharge into

surface water bodies,

Performance review

m3 per tonne of products

and semi-finished products

2022

5.27

2021

5.31

Corporate

governance

2020

5.57

Average annual training

hours per employee, hour

capital

2022

99.8

Share

2021

95.1

2020

79.5

Appendices

8

9

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 12:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
