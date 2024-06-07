For the purpose of preliminary consider- ation of any matters of development of effi- cient and transparent remuneration practices, it is recommended that a remuneration com- mittee comprising independent directors

For the purpose of preliminary consideration of any matters of supervision of the com- pany's financial and business activities,

In order to establish the Board of Directors that meets the Company's goals and objectives to the full- est extent possible, during the reporting period the Nominations Committee, either independently

The Company's internal documents determine the objectives of the Nominations Committee (or the rel- evant committee with a combined functionality), including those contained in Recommendation

The Chairman of the Remunerations Committee is an independent director who is not also the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Meetings of the Audit Committee were held at least quarterly during the reporting period.

At least one member of the Audit Committee, who is an independent director, has experience and expertise in drafting, reviewing, assessment and audit of financial statements (accounts).

The Company's internal documents determine the objectives for the Audit Committee, including, in par- ticular, any objectives contained in Recommendation

Criterion 1 is not met insofar as the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee includes a member of the Board

of Directors who does not have independent status. The committee was formed from the renewed composition of the board of directors by selecting those directors who had the work experience, professional training, skills and knowledge most essential for the effective implementation of the goals and objectives of the committee.

After the election of a new Board of Directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company in 2024,

the Board of Directors will seek to form a remuneration and human resources committee only from independent directors.

Criterion 2 is not met insofar as the Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee is a member

of the Board of Directors who does not have independent status, however, he is a high-level expert in the field of personnel management, and his position on the agenda items of the Company's Board of Directors has always been based solely on his professional experience and knowledge, unbiased and independent of the views of other members of the Board of Directors and the Company's management.

Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee is not the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

When forming a new composition of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee in 2024, the Board of Directors will seek to elect an independent director as the Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee.

Criterion 3 is not met insofar as the fact that the Company's internal documents do not define the conditions (events) upon the occurrence of which the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors considers revising the Company's policy on remuneration of members of the Board of Directors, executive bodies and other key execu- tives. The Company proceeded from the fact that the task of periodically reviewing such a policy, specified in the Regulations on the Committee for Remuneration and Human Resources of the Board of Directors, implies keeping it up to date, meeting the current needs of the Company. Upon considering by the Board of Directors of amendments to the Regulations

on the Remuneration and Human resources Committee or upon approval of a new version of the regulations (presumably in 2024-2025), the conditions (events) for the revision of the policy will be introduced to drafts of such documents.

The relevant tasks are carried out by the Remunerations and Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors, the majority of whom are independent directors. The tasks of the Remunerations and Human Resources Committee are determined by the Regulation on this Committee approved by the Board of Directors.