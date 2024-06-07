Order of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia No. 764 On Approval of Methodological Recommendations

The Company takes into account Russian and international best practices for disclosing information on sustainable development, including the ESG reporting standards IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

• the Social Charter of the Russian

in the Group's 2023 IFRS consolidated financial statements.

This Report provides insight into the performance of parent company PhosAgro and its subsidiaries (hereinafter jointly referred to as "PhosAgro Group", the "Group", or the "Company") across their operations for the year 2023, while also offering information on corporate governance and corporate responsibility. The key subsidiaries of the Group and PhosAgro's stake in these subsidiaries are presented

or Reviews of Historical Financial Information. The independent assurance report and the GRI Content Index are available in the appendices to this Report.

prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards ("Selected Information") has been assured by Joint-Stock Company Technologies of Trust - Audit (Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC) in line with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits

The future of humanity will depend on how we produce the food products that we need.

Will they be accessible to everyone?

Will they be environmentally friendly and healthy?

Can we preserve our fragile natural systems along the way?

At PhosAgro, we firmly believe that responsible and efficient production of mineral fertilizers will play a vital role in addressing these concerns.

In the agricultural sector, the future is already here. Autonomous farming machinery, precision irrigation systems, and unmanned crop monitoring have all become daily realities in what was once deemed a backward and conservative industry.

The theme of knowledge and technologies for sustainable fertility will

be at the core of our Integrated Annual Report for 2023, reflecting our deep commitment to resolving the challenges faced by Russian agriculture.

One of the remarkable breakthroughs of 2023 was the extensive advancement of artificial intelligence technologies. AI has been instrumental

in preparing this Report, with some of the images generated using neural networks. However, just like in agriculture, the smartest technology excels when guided by human intuition, creative vision, and professional expertise.

This is the kind of future we eagerly embrace.

