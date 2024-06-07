CULTIVATING
TOMORROW
Integrated report
2023
CONTENTS
ABOUT THIS REPORT
2
STRATEGIC REPORT
32
PERFOMANCE REVIEW
80
COMPANY PROFILE
4
Chairman's statement
34
Financial performance
82
CEO's statement
37
Operational performance
90
Key highlights
6
Business environment
42
Customers and
Key events in 2023
8
Market overview
47
product management
96
Key events in the field
Research and education
110
Strategy
50
of education
10
Supply chain
128
Our mission and values
12
Strategic risks
68
People development
142
Navigator on UN SDGs
14
Industrial safety
164
Business model
15
Environmental review
182
Geographical footprint
18
Contributing
Investment case
to local communities
222
and credit ratings
20
Stakeholder engagement
27
Material topics
30
CORPORATE
SHARE CAPITAL
GOVERNANCE
244
Share capital
Corporate
Ownership structure
governance framework
247
Share performance
Corporate
Debt management
governance structure
250
General Meeting
Analyst coverage
of Shareholders
255
Dividend policy
Board of Directors
255
Relationship with
Executive bodies
278
shareholders and investors
Remuneration report
280
Information disclosure
Corporate controls
284
Ethical practices
290
304
APPENDICES
316
306 The consolidated
306
financial statements
318
Independent limited
306
assurance report
357
308
GRI content index
362
- Sustainable development
-
indicators content index
as per the Order of the Ministry
312
of Economic Development
of Russia
384
315
SASB content index
388
TCFD Recommendations
390
Glossary
391
Contacts
393
For the interactive version of the report, please visit our website at www.phosagro.com
Appendices (stand-alone document)
ABOUT THIS REPORT
GRI 2-1,2-2, GRI 2-3
It is our pleasure to welcome you
to the 2023 Integrated Annual Report (the "Report") of PJSC PhosAgro (PhosAgro). PhosAgro is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers.
The Company maintains an annual reporting cycle, with the previous report released on 29 April 2023.
The Report highlights how we integrate ESG principles into everything we do. The reporting period
for the Company's consolidated financial statements is from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023.
Financial results in the Report were disclosed based on the IFRS consolidated financial statements of the Group for 2023 audited
by Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing.
compliance with the materiality prin- ciple, we determined such boundaries in a way that this Report describes all material aspects of PhosAgro Group.
The data disclosed in this Report includes information on:
(corresponds to the scope of disclosure in IFRS consolidated financial statements).
Boundary 2 - Apatit, including
its branches and standalone business units.
BOUNDARIES AND STANDARDS
GRI 2-5,2-14
This Report complies with
the following requirements and recommendations:
for the Preparation of Sustainable Development Reporting dated
1 November 2023;
• the Listing Rules of the Moscow
The Company prepared reporting
in accordance with the GRI Standards. Appropriate disclosure of qualitative and quantitative information
The boundaries of the Group companies covered in this Report differ from those in consolidated financial statements when it comes to specific non-financial disclosures. To ensure
Boundary 1 - PhosAgro and companies that are part of the group
to which PhosAgro belongs
For more. information on specific disclosures and their boundaries used in this Report, see the GRI Content Index section on page 357.
- Bank of Russia's Regulation
No. 714-P On Disclosure
of Information by the Issuers
of Issue-Grade Securities dated 27 March 2020;
- Bank of Russia's Letter
No. 06-52/2463 On Corporate
Governance Code dated 10 April 2014;
- Bank of Russia's Letter
No. IN-06-28/102 On Disclosure in the Annual Report of a Public
Joint-Stock Company of a Report on Compliance with the Principles and Recommendations
of the Corporate Governance Code dated 27 December 2021;
- the UK Corporate Governance Code;
-
Bank of Russia's Information
Letter No. IN-06-28/49
On Recommendations
on Disclosure by Joint-Stock
Companies of Non-Financial Information Pertaining to Their
Activities dated 12 July 2021;
- Order of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia No. 764 On Approval of Methodological Recommendations
Exchange and the London Stock
Exchange;
• the AA 1000 and ISO 26000
standards;
• CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project
standards;
• the Value Reporting Foundation;
• the Task Force on Climate-Related
Financial Disclosures (TCFD);
• Reference Performance
Indicators of the Russian
Union of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs (RSPP), and
the MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and
Transparency, and Sustainability
Vector indices;
• the Social Charter of the Russian
Business sponsored by the Russian
Union of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs.
The Company takes into account Russian and international best practices for disclosing information on sustainable development, including the ESG reporting standards IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).
prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards ("Selected Information") has been assured by Joint-Stock Company Technologies of Trust - Audit (Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC) in line with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits
or Reviews of Historical Financial Information. The independent assurance report and the GRI Content Index are available in the appendices to this Report.
This Report provides insight into the performance of parent company PhosAgro and its subsidiaries (hereinafter jointly referred to as "PhosAgro Group", the "Group", or the "Company") across their operations for the year 2023, while also offering information on corporate governance and corporate responsibility. The key subsidiaries of the Group and PhosAgro's stake in these subsidiaries are presented
in the Group's 2023 IFRS consolidated financial statements.
The future of humanity will depend on how we produce the food products that we need.
Will they be accessible to everyone?
Will they be environmentally friendly and healthy?
Can we preserve our fragile natural systems along the way?
At PhosAgro, we firmly believe that responsible and efficient production of mineral fertilizers will play a vital role in addressing these concerns.
In the agricultural sector, the future is already here. Autonomous farming machinery, precision irrigation systems, and unmanned crop monitoring have all become daily realities in what was once deemed a backward and conservative industry.
The theme of knowledge and technologies for sustainable fertility will
be at the core of our Integrated Annual Report for 2023, reflecting our deep commitment to resolving the challenges faced by Russian agriculture.
One of the remarkable breakthroughs of 2023 was the extensive advancement of artificial intelligence technologies. AI has been instrumental
in preparing this Report, with some of the images generated using neural networks. However, just like in agriculture, the smartest technology excels when guided by human intuition, creative vision, and professional expertise.
This is the kind of future we eagerly embrace.
The Report was pre-approved by the
Board of Directors of PhosAgro on
26 April 2024 (Minutes w/o No. dated
27 April 2024).
SHARE CAPITALAPPENDICES
COMPANY PROFILE
COMPANY PROFILE STRATEGIC REPORTPERFORMANCE REVIEWCORPORATE GOVERNANCE
4 5
Key highlights
6
Key events in 2023
8
Key events
in the field of education
10
Our mission and values
12
Navigator on UN SDGs
14
Business model
15
Geographical footprint
18
Investment case and credit ratings
20
Stakeholder engagement
27
Material topics
30
PHOSAGRO CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION AS A MANUFACTURER OF INNOVATIVE MINERAL FERTILIZERS. FIELD TESTS AND AGRONOMIC TRIALS CONDUCTED IN CONJUNCTION WITH RESEARCH CENTRES CONFIRM BOTH THE EFFECTIVENESS OF OUR MINERAL NUTRITION SYSTEMS AND THEIR AFFORDABILITY FOR RUSSIAN FARMERS.
THE REPORTING YEAR WILL ALSO BE REMEMBERED FOR MANY BRIGHT EVENTS RELATED TO EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED AGRO TECHNOLOGIES.
For more information, see page 10
>500
agronomic trials in >20 countries
KEY
HIGHLIGHTS
PhosAgro Group takes
APPENDICES
a holistic approach
to evaluating its performance
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
2023
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS
across production, finance,
environmental, social, and
other domains. We believe
CAPITAL
that a successful and efficient
business should contribute
positively to society and make
SHARE
continuous efforts to reduce
its environmental footprint.
At all levels of the Company's
GOVERNANCE
management, from the Board
of Directors onwards,
we maintain a steadfast focus
on sustainable development
CORPORATE
and social responsibility.
In 2023, we continued
delivering strong operational
and financial results
REVIEW
inseparable from achieving
our climate, environmental,
industrial safety, and social
PERFORMANCE
development targets.
STRATEGIC REPORT
Revenue, RUB bln
-22.7%
'23 440.3
'22 569.5
'21 420.5
Adjusted net profit, RUB bln
-42.9%
'23 104.1
'22 182.3
'21 130.5
Dividend payments, RUB bln
'23 94.5
'22 142.1
'21 72.3
Sales by key product1, kt
+2.0%
'23 11,353.5
'22 11,133.1
'21 10,483.8
Phosphoric acid output2, kt
+4.6%
'23 3,345.3
'22 3,199.4
'21 2,952.0
-
In 2023, the Company expanded
its portfolio of key products to include aluminium fluoride, sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, sodium silicofluoride, and aluminium sulphate. Sales for 2021 and 2022 have been adjusted accordingly.
- A key ingredient of phosphate fertilizers.
2023 was a new record year
Pollutant emissions, kg per tonne of finished and semi-finished products
'25 0.800
Goal
'23 0.799
'22 0.793
'21 0.801
Share of recycled
and decontaminated hazard class 1-4 waste, %
'25
40.0
Goal
'23
40.2
'22
38.8
'21
39.1
LTIFR (own staff) per 1 mln man-hours
'23
0.37
'22
0.32
'21
0.85
GHG emissions (Scope 1), kg of СO2-eq. per tonne of finished and semi-finished products
'28 109.1
Goal
'23 128.5
'22 133.1
'21 135.5
Water withdrawal, including mining and pit waters, m3 per tonne
'25
5.16
Goal
'23
6.05
'22
6.42
'21
6.48
Workplace fatalities (corporate staff)
'23
0
'22
1
'21
0
Waste water discharge into surface water bodies, m3 per tonne of finished and semi-finished products
'25
4.16
Goal
'23
4.72
'22
5.27
'21
5.31
Average annual training hours per employee, hour
'25 123.0
Goal
'23
99.4
'22
99.8
'21
95.1
Employee satisfaction and loyalty, %
'25
65
Goal
'23
73
'22
69
'21
57
COMPANY PROFILE
6
7
The Company's revenue and EBITDA for 2023 decreased year-on-year, driven by the stabilisation of global fertilizer prices after a surge to historical highs in 2022, while the annual EBITDA margin remained at above 40%.This high figure reflects the growth in production of high-margin fertilizers and primary feedstock, and a flexible sales policy of the Company.
For more information on financial performance, see page 82
for PhosAgro in terms of output and sales. The organic growth, driven
by the successful implementation of our investment programme in previous years, enabled us to fully capitalise
on promising opportunities, primarily in the Latin American and in the priority domestic market. The flexibility of our production systems and logistics ensured our ability to effectively meet customer needs across all product categories.
For more information on operational performance, see page 90
PhosAgro Group continued to progress towards achieving its goals in climate action, energy efficiency, waste management, and water management. In 2023, the emissions reduction targets and waste recycling and decontamination objectives outlined in our Strategy to 2025 were successfully achieved ahead
of schedule.
In 2023, PhosAgro Group recorded no accidents, incidents, or fires across its facilities. The Balakovo branch maintained a zero lost time injury frequency rate throughout the year.
Employee satisfaction and loyalty within PhosAgro Group have been consistently improving each year, thanks to a well-thought-out human resources strategy, extensive social programmes, and an active communication policy. The average pay at the Group's facilities increased by 60% from 2021 to 2023, and in February 2024, an additional 15% indexation was implemented.
For information on sustainability
performance, see page 142, 165, 182Report Integrated
2023
KEY EVENTS IN 2023
In 2023, PhosAgro celebrated the 20th anniversary since the inception of its DROZD programme
SEPTEMBER
• The Cherepovets facility produced
its 100-millionth tonne of sulphuric
acid
• PhosAgro joined the UN Global
Compact's Forward Faster
initiative calling for an accelerated
NOVEMBER
• PhosAgro won in four categories
of the 5 Stars. Leaders
in the Chemical Industry
nationwide annual industry
competition
• The Company achieved top
• PhosAgro received the highest
scores in the rankings of Russia's
best employers by Forbes and
RBC
• Global Ports and PhosAgro
Group signed a five-year
CAPITALAPPENDICES
JANUARY
MARCH
MAY
JULY
• The Volkhov branch
• PhosAgro received
•
PhosAgro Group received
• PhosAgro topped the ESG ranking
commenced the production
its first-ever and highest
its third Grand Prix
of Russian companies by RAEX
of water soluble MAP, a new
possible ratings from
at the Russian Business
•
The interdepartmental
highly popular fertilizer
AKRA (AAA (RU)) and
Leaders: Dynamics,
commission approved PhosAgro's
Expert RA (also AAA (RU))
Responsibility and
Special Investment Contracts
with a stable outlook.
Sustainability Awards
(SPIC 2.0) for the development
•
PhosAgro redeemed
of the Balakovo production site
its Eurobonds issued
•
PhosAgro-Region launched
achievement of the UN
Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs)
positions in the 2023 Russian
Leaders in Corporate
Philanthropy competition
• PhosAgro's Board of Directors
approved the progress of key
investment projects as part
of the Company's Development
Strategy to 2025
contract for the transshipment
of fertilizers at the Great Port
of St Petersburg
• PhosAgro was included
in Forbes' Top 20 largest
investment companies in Russia
• PhosAgro-Region opened a new
customer centre in Krasnodar
COMPANY PROFILE STRATEGIC REPORTPERFORMANCE REVIEWCORPORATE GOVERNANCESHARE
- 9
in 2018
its third proprietary distribution
centre for mineral fertilizers
in the Tambov region
JUNE
• The 900-millionth tonne of apatite-
APRIL
nepheline ore was shipped from
•
Independent director Victor
the Kirovsky mine of Apatit's Kirovsk
Cherepov was re-elected Chairman
branch
of PhosAgro's Board of Directors
• During the 2023 St Petersburg
• PhosAgro Group increased salaries
International Economic Forum (SPIEF),
for all employees by an additional 15%
PhosAgro and Gazprombank signed
FEBRUARY
• PhosAgro successfully made its debut
an agreement to organise the offering
in the Russian debt market with
of replacement bonds
• The Cherepovets site shipped
CNY-denominated bonds
• Russian Railways and PhosAgro Group
the first batch of a new product
•
PhosAgro successfully placed
reached an agreement on long-
called ApaSil
its debut RUB-denominated bonds
term strategic partnership in freight
• PhosAgro Group introduced a new
with twofold oversubscription
transportation
phosphogypsum-based product
and the lowest spread to the yield
• PhosAgro-Region commenced supplies
for use in livestock farming
of Russian federal bonds among
of water soluble MAP to the Russian
domestic issuers
market
•
For the second consecutive year, •
PhosAgro Group won
PhosAgro won the Grand Prix
the Competitive Procurement
in the Moscow Exchange Annual
Leader Award, an all-Russian
Reports competition
professional competition in trade
•
PhosAgro ranked among
and procurement
the Top 10 Russian companies
in the new Fortune 500 ranking
of Europe's largest corporations
DECEMBER
• Output of phosphoric acid across
PhosAgro's sites surpassed its record 3 mt
AUGUST
mark
• PhosAgro Group facilities signed new
• PhosAgro took part in the panel discussion
collective bargaining agreements,
OCTOBER
on food security during the 28th session
effective until 2026. They expanded
of the Conference of the Parties (COP28)
the range of social support measures
• PhosAgro Group commenced
to the UN Framework Convention
and increased funding for employee
supplies of water soluble MAP
on Climate Change
benefits
to customers in Central and Middle
• PhosAgro-Region started selling
• August marked the 10th anniversary
Asia
domestically bred seeds
since the launch of PhosAgro Group's
• The first ore was extracted from
• PhosAgro-Region launched a new
large-scale investment programme
the new +10m horizon at the Yukspor
distribution centre in the Saratov region
• The Cherepovets facility produced
deposit (the Kirovsky mine of Apatit's
• The Balakovo production site celebrated
its 100-millionth tonne of phosphate
Kirovsk branch)
its 50th anniversary
fertilizers
• Apatit received the Russian Government's
• PhosAgro successfully placed
2023 Quality Award
USD 740 mln worth of replacement
ReportIntegrated
bonds
KEY EVENTS
IN THE FIELD OF EDUCATION
2023
CORPORATE GOVERNANCESHARE CAPITALAPPENDICES
TODAY, AGRICULTURE HAS FIRMLY ESTABLISHED ITSELF AS ONE OF THE FLAGSHIP SECTORS OF THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY, THANKS IN LARGE PART TO THE EXTENSIVE IMPLEMENTATION
OF THE MOST ADVANCED AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES, INCLUDING DIGITAL SOLUTIONS.
To sustain and strengthen this trend, the agricultural sector needs a new quality of management proficiency. This, in turn, requires an upgraded skill set among the human capital engaged in the agro-industrial sector of Russia.
April
February
PhosAgro Group
PhosAgro Group
and Mendeleyev
opened an educational
University of Chemical
centre at Urals State
Technology
Agrarian University
announced
partnership to develop
a line of biologised
mineral fertilizers
June
PhosAgro Group
and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture announced an expansion of collaboration
in agricultural education
PhosAgro Group launched Pro Agro Lectorium, a digital educational platform
PhosAgro Group opened an educational centre at St Petersburg State Agrarian University
PhosAgro Group and several leading universities in Africa signed agreements on collaboration
in promoting agricultural education
July
September
August
PhosAgro
Group
opened its flagship
PhosAgro launched
educational
its Pro Agro Lectorium
centre at Moscow
digital educational
State Academy
platform for African
of Veterinary
farmers
Medicine and
Biotechnology
October
PhosAgro Group and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture presented a joint programme for training agricultural industry professionals to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
PhosAgro awarded the winners of the fourth Laverov Scholarships competition
for research in the fields
of ecology, new materials, and substances
November
PhosAgro Group opened an educational centre at Kazan State Agrarian University
UNESCO,
in collaboration with PhosAgro and IUPAC, awarded its seventh grants for research in the field of green chemistry to the best young scholars from around the world
COMPANY PROFILE STRATEGIC REPORTPERFORMANCE REVIEW
10
11
As one of the leaders in the domestic agrochemical industry and a reliable partner for farmers, PhosAgro Group plays a crucial role in the technological transformation of Russian agriculture. In addition to providing farmers with high-quality and eco-friendly mineral fertilizers, PhosAgro Group is actively involved in disseminating cutting- edge scientific knowledge in the field of agriculture.
The Company has established
- multi-levelsystem that contributes to the development of intellectual capital within the industry. It extends from supporting school programmes, secondary and higher education projects, and aiding existing agricultural producers to engaging in global scale initiatives.
At PhosAgro Group, we believe that the formula for sustainable soil fertility in our country lies in the combination of Russia's unique natural resources, cutting-edge scientific knowledge, and, most importantly, the talent and hard work of our people.
PHOSAGRO
SCHOOLS
-
programme to promote in-depth study of natural sciences, economics, and management disciplines. Financial support to schools and career guidance for students with a view
to attracting young talent to the mining and chemical industries
6 5
schools cities
> 6thousand
students
For more information, see page 232
VOCATIONAL SCHOOLS, TECHNICAL COLLEGES, AND UNIVERSITIES
Support for educational facilities infrastructure and assistance in aligning educational programmes with the labour market requirements. Offering students internship opportunities at PhosAgro Group's facilities with potential subsequent employment.
620 24
participants in the High-
educational
Potential Graduates
institutions
programme and PhosAgro
START programme
230
students who have signed Company- funded education and scholarship agreements
For more information, see page 123, 155, 235
AGRICULTURAL
UNIVERSITIES
A programme to improve proficiency levels of students and teachers
at agricultural universities
as well as of agricultural producers and agro-industrial technology service providers.
47
> 40thousand
universities
programme
participants
17
PhosAgro Group's education centres
For more information, see page 236
INNOVATION
Scholarship programmes for young researchers
PhosAgro Group's awards for the best implemented R&D projects and practices
Partnership for promoting basic sciences and research
Collaboration in climate action and biodiversity preservation
For more information, see page 123
PRO AGRO
LECTORIUM
An online platform based
on PhosAgro's From Mine to Plate training programme and offering e-lectures on various topics, such as agronomy and agrochemistry, crop and livestock production, innovations and digitalisation in agriculture, economics, law, and responsible farming.
15
topics
35
speakers
For more information, see page 236
Integrated Report
OUR MISSION AND VALUES
2023
COMPANY PROFILE STRATEGIC REPORTPERFORMANCE REVIEWCORPORATE GOVERNANCESHARE CAPITALAPPENDICES
12
13
AS ONE OF THE WORLD'S LEADING MINERAL FERTILIZER PRODUCERS, PHOSAGRO ASSUMES A SPECIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOR GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY.
WE OFFER HIGH-QUALITY, ECO- FRIENDLY FERTILIZERS, SUPPLY THEM, AND TRAIN FARMERS HOW TO APPLY THEM IN THE MOST SUSTAINABLE MANNER.
OUR MISSION
Caring for Earth fertility for prosperous lives
OUR VISION
Global presence
Organic growth and development
Healthy lifestyles and occupational health and safety
Care for the environment
Social responsibility
Innovation and digital transformation
OUR VALUES
Leadership
Our goals are ambitious as we strive
for professional excellence and continuous self-improvement
Teamwork
As strong team players, we look to ensure smooth cooperation of all our business units
Expertise
Everyone at PhosAgro is a qualified professional in what they do
Reliability
We always honour our obligations and are a reliable partner
Improvement and innovation
Development is ongoing at PhosAgro,
with every procedure relentlessly improved and refined
Safety
We promote and share a safety culture within the Company to ensure safe working conditions
Ethics
We support human integrity, fostering moral standards and ethics, spiritual values, dedication at work, and respect for family values
Integrated Report
NAVIGATOR ON UN SDGS
BUSINESS
MODEL
PHOSAGRO GROUP'S BUSINESS MODEL IS BASED ON THE SIMPLE IDEA THAT WE MUST BETTER THAN
REVIEWCORPORATE GOVERNANCESHARE CAPITALAPPENDICES
17 UN SDGs are the most important benchmark in our making
both strategic and day-to-day management decisions. Committed to the Company's mission
and values, which are underpinned by our Strategy to 2025, we look to contribute to, and monitor
the progress against, the targets of our eleven priority UN SDGs.
The Company is among the most highly-engaged participants
of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The UN first named PhosAgro a Global Compact LEAD company in 2019.
Target 2.4
Our key programmes
- Increasing sales efficiency;
-
Improvement
of the product mix;
- Programme
to develop digital services for farmers.
For more information, see page 54, 98, 112
Targets 3.4 and 3.9
National project
- Demography: Sports as a Way of Life federal project.
Our key programmes
- Safety culture improvement programme;
- Minimising pollutant emissions per unit of output;
- Social benefits and employee guarantees;
-
DROZD (Educated and
Healthy Children of Russia).
Target 4.4
National projects
- Demography: Sports as a Way of Life federal initiative;
- Education: promoting engineering professions;
- Culture: establishing cultural and educational museum facilities.
Our key programmes
•
School-college/
university-facility
educational model;
•
Cooperation
with universities
and Russian and
international R&D
Targets 6.1 and 6.3
Our key programmes
- Initiatives to boost water use efficiency as part of the Company's Water Strategy;
-
Participation in international initiatives (CEO Water
Mandate and Water Resilience Coalition).
For more information, see page 184
Targets 8.3, 8.5 and 8.8
Our key programmes
- Comprehensive production development programme;
- Incentives and rewards system;
- Our Favourite Cities programme;
- Green procurement programme and ESG assessment of suppliers.
For more information, see page 64, 130, 144, 166, 244
Target 9.1
Our key programmes
- Logistics infrastructure development programme;
- Our Favourite Cities programme;
- Process Mining development.
For more information, see page 57, 130, 224
Target 11.3
National project
-
Housing and Urban Environment: Creating a Comfortable Urban
Environment federal project.
Our key programmes
- Our Favourite Cities programme;
- Promotion of entrepreneurship.
For more information, see page 222
OUR COMPETITORS UNDERSTAND THE EVER- CHANGING CUSTOMER NEEDS AND RESPOND TO THEM QUICKER USING A WIDE PRODUCT RANGE, LARGE DISTRIBUTION NETWORK, AND ROBUST LOGISTICS.
This requires flexible high-tech production facilities, high self-sufficiency in quality raw materials, deep vertical integration and, most importantly, continuous feedback from end customers and analysis of our product performance. All this helps PhosAgro Group maintain
a low cost position in the industry, while also ensuring top quality and unique eco-friendliness of its fertilizers. We leverage our competitive advantages and seek
to meet the highest operational standards throughout our product lifecycle.
For more information on the Company's
Strategy to 2025, see page 50
STRATEGIC REPORTPERFORMANCE
For more information on SDGs, see the Commitment to UN Goals section of the Company's website
Target 12.4
Our key programmes
For more information, see page 144, 166, 184, 224
centres;
•
Promotion of retraining
and professional
development;
•
Improving safety
competencies.
For more information, see page 112, 144, 166, 224
Target 15.1
Our key programmes
Targets 17.16 and 17.17
National project
-
Housing and Urban Environment: Creating a Comfortable Urban
Environment federal project.
Our key programmes
• Cooperation with universities and
Russian and international R&D
centres;
COMPANY PROFILE
- Programme to promote circular economy elements, including the use of phosphogypsum in farming and other industries;
- Improvement of production processes;
- Green procurement programme and ESG assessment of suppliers;
- Initiatives to boost water use efficiency as part of the Company's Water Strategy.
For more information, see page 54-59,112, 130, 184
Targets 13.1 and 13.2
Our key programmes
- Energy Efficiency Programme;
- Delivering on the Climate Agenda project;
- Green procurement programme and ESG assessment of suppliers;
- Application improvement.
For more information, see page 58, 112, 130, 184
- Comprehensive programmes to assess and preserve biodiversity
at the Cherepovets site and the Volkhov and Kirovsk branches of Apatit;
- Partnership with UN FAO in advancing sustainable farming;
-
Carbon farm project in the Vologda region run jointly with the Russian Academy of Sciences to arrange, among other things, for the regional monitoring
of GHG emissions.
For more information, see page 54, 112, 184
Making a positive impact
Minimising the negative impact
• Collaboration with UN organisations
(FAO, UNESCO, UN Global
Compact);
• Joining efforts with
the governments and municipal
authorities in the Russian regions
in which the Company operates.
For more information, see page 98, 112, 224
15
We use
Value creation cycle
GRI 2-6
2023
We secure
Market and technology
Management,
insights
production and sales
competencies
APPENDICES
Energy and water
Mineral resources
Process and product development
Target 2.4
The value creation cycle at PhosAgro Group starts with a thorough analysis of consumer preferences and market trends. Drawing upon analytical insights and the latest research findings, our R&D centres in Cherepovets and Moscow develop highly effective and eco-friendly fertilizer brands that enjoy steady demand from consumers.
Fertilizer application and service
Targets
We use a service model where customers receive a combination of a fertilizer and our agronomic expertise, all available in a digital environment. Our industry-leading agronomic service provides training, agronomic advice, and support to our customers. Customer feedback serves as a valuable source of information for improving existing products and developing new ones.
Sustainable soil
Sustainably
Consistent
fertility
high returns
tax payments
on investment
and local
community
development
and materials
SHARE CAPITAL
GOVERNANCE
Partner, supplier
Public and private
and customer
infrastructure
relationships
For more information, see page 110
RUB
2,481.3
mln
investments in R&D activities and development of new products
Wide product range
58
agrochemical brands, including all types
of fertilizers and animal feed
13.1, 13.2, 17.16 and 17.17
For more information, see page 54, 96
Results of
Ca.
> 500
50thousand ha
of soils surveyed
agronomic
by agronomic experts
trials published
in 20 regions
on the Company's
website
Well-paid jobs
New research
Large-scale
and social
and technological
purchases
benefits
innovations
of local
products
and services
CORPORATE
Finances
PERFORMANCE REVIEW
REPORT
Mineral extraction
Target 12.4
For more information, see page 90
Our mining division in the Murmansk region extracts unique high-quality and eco-friendlyapatite-nepheline ore for further production of phosphate fertilizers.
Unique resource base in terms of size and quality
Reserves-to-production ratio (RPR) of 60years
(including off-balance reserves)
Marketing and sales
Targets 2.4 and 12.4
PhosAgro Group's sales network is the largest in the Russian agrochemical industry. We have a presence in all key agricultural regions across the country and are committed to becoming even closer to our consumers. The digitisation of our sales platforms and customer services is rapidly advancing.
34distribution
+80% y-o-y
>65thousand
centres in Russian regions
AgroResult
mobile app downloads
> 10mln regular users
Basis for making
Contribution
Educational
safe food
to international
initiatives
products
programmes
and upskilling
addressing
opportunities
global
challenges
STRATEGIC
Fertilizer production
Our Cherepovets, Volkhov, and Balakovo facilities produce our entire range of phosphate and nitrogen-based fertilizers as well as complex ones. With a strong vertical integration, we ensure maximum economic efficiency of production while maintaining full control over product quality.
For more information, see page 18, 96
of PhosAgro's digital ecosystem
COMPANY PROFILE
16
17
17
Targets
3.9, 6.3, 8.3, 12.4 and 15.1
For more information, see page 63, 90
Self-sufficiency in feedstock
100%
75%
Apatite concentrate
Ammonia
92%
46%
Sulphuric acid
Ammonium sulphate
Transportation and logistics
Target 9.1
For more information, see page 18, 57
Thanks to our high-capacity railway infrastructure, extensive own fleet of railcars, and modern port terminals, our transportation and logistics services ensure reliable supplies of PhosAgro Group's products to our customers in Russia and worldwide.
Supplies to
Port transshipment capacity
74regions
of
8mtpa
in Russia
Integrated Report
