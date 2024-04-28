PhosAgro Publishes 2023 Integrated Report

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (MOEX, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the publication of its Integrated Report for 2023.

The 2023 Integrated Report was provisionally approved by PhosAgro's Board of Directors at a meeting on 26 April 2024 and submitted for approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2023.

The 2023 Integrated Report is now available to view or download in PDF format from the Company's website at www.phosagro.ru. An English version of the report will soon be available through the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with P2O5 content of 39% or higher. PhosAgro's high-performance fertilizers produce crops with advanced features.

PhosAgro Group is the largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizers in Europe (by total combined capacity for the production of DAP, MAP, NP, NPK and NPS fertilizers), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with P2O5 content of 39%, one of the leading producers of MAP and DAP fertilizers globally, one of the leading producers of monocalcium feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe - and the only such producer in Russia - and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products, including phosphate rock, 58 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets beyond Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro can be found on our website: www.phosagro.ru.