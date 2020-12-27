Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  PhosAgro    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PhosAgro : Capital Markets Day, 24-25 Nov 2014

12/27/2020 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital

Markets

Day

24-25 Nov 2014

Disclaimer

These materials have been prepared by OJSC PhosAgro (PhosAgro) solely for your information and may not be copied, reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed, directly or indirectly, by any recipient to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose or under any circumstances.

These materials have not been independently verified. All information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to verification, correction, completion and change without notice. None of PhosAgro nor any other person undertakes any obligation to amend, correct or update this presentation or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it.

These materials may contain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PhosAgro. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might", or other similar expressions. PhosAgro cautions you that these statements are only statements regarding PhosAgro's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, its results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the fertilizer and mining industry and are based on numerous assumptions and accordingly actual events or results may differ materially. PhosAgro will not update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward- looking statements of PhosAgro may include, among others, general economic and competitive environment conditions in the markets in which PhosAgro operates, market change in the fertilizer and mining industries, as well as many other risks affecting PhosAgro and its operations. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance.

These materials do not constitute or form part of any advertisement of securities, any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of PhosAgro in any jurisdiction, nor shall they or any part of them nor the fact of their presentation, communication or distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by PhosAgro, its affiliates or any of their respective advisers, officers, employees or agents, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of these materials or their contents. The merit and suitability of any investment in PhosAgro should be independently evaluated and any person considering such an investment in PhosAgro is advised to obtain independent advice as to the legal, tax, accounting, financial, credit and other related advice prior to making an investment.

By accepting a copy of these materials, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

1

Introduction

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PHOSAGRO
03:07pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day, 24-25 Nov 2014
PU
03:07pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day (presentation)
PU
03:07pPHOSAGRO : Report on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting ..
PU
03:04pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day 2019 (presentation)
PU
12/24PHOSAGRO : Presentation for Non-Deal Roadshow December 2011 Presentation for Non..
PU
12/24PHOSAGRO : Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference, 13-14 of No..
PU
12/24PHOSAGRO : Goldman Sachs Global Natural Resources Conference, 6-7 of November 2
PU
12/24PHOSAGRO : Presentation for Non-Deal Roadshow December 2011 Presentation for Non..
PU
12/24PHOSAGRO : BMO Capital Markets 2013 Farm To Market Conference, 14-15 of May 2
PU
12/24PHOSAGRO : Goldman Sachs 17th Annual Agribusiness Conference, February 2
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 376 M - -
Net income 2020 242 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 6,50%
Capitalization 5 429 M 5 441 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,67 $
Last Close Price 41,93 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOSAGRO29.40%5 441
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.79.39%12 602
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY87.89%11 110
ICL GROUP LTD-7.75%5 964
UPL LIMITED-23.13%4 665
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED54.03%4 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ