PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 12/30
3133 RUB   -0.22%
PhosAgro : Capital Markets Day (presentation)

01/03/2021
CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

14 March 2013

0

Presentation team

Maxim Volkov

Chief Executive

Officer

10 years

10 years

Irina

Roman

Andrey

Alexander

Boris

Siroj Loikov

Evstigneeva

Osipov

Guryev

Sharabaiko

Levin

Head of

Director for

Deputy CEO,

Chief

Head of

Human

Corporate

Business

Head of

Financial

Strategy

Resources

Finance and

Development

Sales and

Officer

Director

Investor

Logistics

Relations

10 years

10 years

5 years

5 years

9 years

9 years

1 year

8 years

15 years

23 years

2 years

2 years

Alexei

Alexei

Vladimir

Mikhail

Roman

Gribkov

Grigoryev

Davydenko

Rybnikov

Yakorev

CEO,

CEO,

Deputy CEO,

Chief

Deputy IT

Balakovo

PhosAgro -

Apatit

Operating

Director for

Mineral

Cherepovets

Officer

ERP System

Fertilizers

CEO,

Development

Management

Company

PhosAgro

19 years

19 years

29 years

29 years

15 years

15 years

15 year

15 years

5 years

6 years

Number of years with PhosAgro assets

Number of years in chemicals / fertiliser sector

1

Table of contents

Slide Number

1. Global positioning and strategy

3

2.

Corporate structure and consolidation of subsidiaries

15

3.

Market overview

18

4.

Financial update

28

5. Asset overview and investment program

36

6.

Closing remarks

46

Unique world class integrated phosphate based producer

World class

1 integrated phosphate producer

#1 global producer of high-grade phosphate rock

#2 global DAP/MAP producer(1)

Leader in Russian fertiliser market growing twice

faster than the world consumption

Overall fertiliser capacity of 6.1 mln t

Large high quality

2 apatite-nepheline resources

2.1 bln t of ore resources(2) (over 75 years of

production)

Al2O3 resource of 283 mln t

3

Self-sufficiency in key feedstocks

provides for low costs

100% self-sufficient in phosphate rock 72%-90%self-sufficient in ammonia(3) More than 40% self-sufficiency in electricity

4 Flexible production and sales

DAP/MAP/NPK/ NPS/NP flexible production

lines

Net back driven sales model with a global

presence

Source: FERTECON, IFA, companies data, PhosAgro

Note: (1) Excluding Chinese producers

  1. PhosAgro, IMC as of June 2011
  2. Self -sufficiency depends on the composition of the products produced by PhosAgro

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 03 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 19:09:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
