PhosAgro : Capital Markets Day (presentation)

Unique world class integrated phosphate based producer
World class
1 integrated phosphate producer
#1 global producer of high-grade phosphate rock
#2 global DAP/MAP producer(1)
Leader in Russian fertiliser market growing twice
faster than the world consumption
Overall fertiliser capacity of 6.1 mln t
Large high quality
2 apatite-nepheline resources
2.1 bln t of ore resources(2) (over 75 years of
production)
Al2O3 resource of 283 mln t
|
3
|
Self-sufficiency in key feedstocks
|
provides for low costs
|
|
|
100% self-sufficient in phosphate rock 72%-90%self-sufficient in ammonia(3) More than 40% self-sufficiency in electricity
4 Flexible production and sales
DAP/MAP/NPK/ NPS/NP flexible production
lines
Net back driven sales model with a global
presence
Source: FERTECON, IFA, companies data, PhosAgro
Note: (1) Excluding Chinese producers
-
PhosAgro, IMC as of June 2011
-
Self -sufficiency depends on the composition of the products produced by PhosAgro
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.