PhosAgro : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2023

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint-Stock Company "PhosAgro":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position

of Public Joint-Stock Company "PhosAgro" and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at 31 March 2023 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" (hereinafter - "IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,

"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for qualified conclusion

Management of the Group has not disclosed segment information in the notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial statements as required by paragraph 16А (g) of IAS 34 for the three months ended 31 March 2023 and for the comparative period three months ended 31 March 2022.

Considering the undisclosed segment information required by paragraph 16А (g) of IAS 34 is unduly voluminous, presenting this undisclosed information in our report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements is not practicable.

Qualified conclusion

Based on our review, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified conclusion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

18 May 2023

Moscow, Russian Federation

A.Y. Fegetsyn is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company "Technologies of Trust

- Audit" (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations (PRNR) - 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR - 21906101957)