PJSC "PhosAgro"
Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
for the six months ended 30 June 2023
PJSC "PhosAgro"
Contents
Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
..............1
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position
2
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
3
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
1
Background
5
2
Basis of preparation
5
3
Fair values determination
6
4
Seasonality
7
5
Cost of Group products sold
8
6
Administrative and selling overhead expenses
8
7
Taxes, other than income tax, net
9
8
Other expenses, net
9
9
Finance income and finance costs
9
10
Income tax expense
10
11
Property, plant and equipment
10
12
Right-of-use assets
11
13
Other non-current assets
12
14
Other financial assets
13
15
Inventories
13
16
Trade and other receivables
14
17
Cash and cash equivalents
14
18
Earnings per share
15
19
Loans and borrowings
15
20
Leases
17
21
Trade and other payables
17
22
Commitments
17
23
Related party transactions
17
24
Foreign currency risk
18
25
Significant subsidiaries
19
26
Subsequent events
19
Joint-Stock Company
Ferro-Plaza Business Centre,
14/3 Krzhizhanovsky street, bldg.
5/1,
Akademichesky municipal district,
Moscow, Russian Federation,
117218
www.tedo.ru
T: +7 495 967 60 00
Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of
Public J as at 30 June 2023 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance
(hereinafter ). Our
responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,
of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express
an audit opinion.
Basis for qualified conclusion
Management of the Group has not disclosed segment information in the notes to the consolidated interim
six months ended 30 June 2023 and for the comparative period six months ended 30 June 2022.
voluminous, presenting this undisclosed information in our report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements is not practicable.
Qualified conclusion
Based on our review, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified conclusion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
29 August 2023
Moscow, Russian Federation
A.Y. Fegetsyn is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors
and Audit Organizations (PRNR) 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR 21906101957)
PJSC "PhosAgro"
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2023
RUB million
Note
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
285,270
274,522
Other non-current assets
13
11,001
8,546
Deferred tax assets
9,493
7,903
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment
9,330
9,270
Non-current spare parts
7,093
5,125
Right-of-use assets
12
6,123
4,277
Catalysts
2,192
1,965
Intangible assets
2,147
2,099
Investments in associates
647
592
Non-current assets
333,296
314,299
Trade and other receivables
16
53,494
75,741
Inventories
15
41,584
39,349
Cash and cash equivalents
17
31,673
13,356
VAT and other taxes receivable
11,313
12,565
Income tax receivable
3,996
93
Other financial assets
14
263
210
Current assets
142,323
141,314
Total assets
475,619
455,613
Equity
Share capital
372
372
Share premium
7,494
7,494
Retained earnings
137,754
190,664
Actuarial losses
(968)
(968)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent
144,652
197,562
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
30
158
Total equity
144,682
197,720
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
19
179,205
109,784
Deferred tax liabilities
11,720
17,820
Lease liabilities
20
2,376
1,660
Defined benefit obligations
1,066
1,050
Non-current liabilities
194,367
130,314
Loans and borrowings
19
48,949
80,974
Dividends payable
44,329
82
Trade and other payables
21
36,662
39,412
VAT and other taxes payable
5,206
5,632
Lease liabilities
20
1,322
1,276
Income tax payable
102
203
Current liabilities
136,570
127,579
Total equity and liabilities
475,619
455,613
The consolidated interim condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read
in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 5 to 19.
2
