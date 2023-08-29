PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Contents

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

..............1

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

2

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

3

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1

Background

5

2

Basis of preparation

5

3

Fair values determination

6

4

Seasonality

7

5

Cost of Group products sold

8

6

Administrative and selling overhead expenses

8

7

Taxes, other than income tax, net

9

8

Other expenses, net

9

9

Finance income and finance costs

9

10

Income tax expense

10

11

Property, plant and equipment

10

12

Right-of-use assets

11

13

Other non-current assets

12

14

Other financial assets

13

15

Inventories

13

16

Trade and other receivables

14

17

Cash and cash equivalents

14

18

Earnings per share

15

19

Loans and borrowings

15

20

Leases

17

21

Trade and other payables

17

22

Commitments

17

23

Related party transactions

17

24

Foreign currency risk

18

25

Significant subsidiaries

19

26

Subsequent events

19

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of

Public J as at 30 June 2023 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance

(hereinafter ). Our

responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,

of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express

an audit opinion.

Basis for qualified conclusion

Management of the Group has not disclosed segment information in the notes to the consolidated interim

six months ended 30 June 2023 and for the comparative period six months ended 30 June 2022.

voluminous, presenting this undisclosed information in our report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements is not practicable.

Qualified conclusion

Based on our review, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified conclusion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

29 August 2023

Moscow, Russian Federation

A.Y. Fegetsyn is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors

and Audit Organizations (PRNR) 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR 21906101957)

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2023

RUB million

Note

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

285,270

274,522

Other non-current assets

13

11,001

8,546

Deferred tax assets

9,493

7,903

Advances issued for property, plant and equipment

9,330

9,270

Non-current spare parts

7,093

5,125

Right-of-use assets

12

6,123

4,277

Catalysts

2,192

1,965

Intangible assets

2,147

2,099

Investments in associates

647

592

Non-current assets

333,296

314,299

Trade and other receivables

16

53,494

75,741

Inventories

15

41,584

39,349

Cash and cash equivalents

17

31,673

13,356

VAT and other taxes receivable

11,313

12,565

Income tax receivable

3,996

93

Other financial assets

14

263

210

Current assets

142,323

141,314

Total assets

475,619

455,613

Equity

Share capital

372

372

Share premium

7,494

7,494

Retained earnings

137,754

190,664

Actuarial losses

(968)

(968)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent

144,652

197,562

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

30

158

Total equity

144,682

197,720

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

19

179,205

109,784

Deferred tax liabilities

11,720

17,820

Lease liabilities

20

2,376

1,660

Defined benefit obligations

1,066

1,050

Non-current liabilities

194,367

130,314

Loans and borrowings

19

48,949

80,974

Dividends payable

44,329

82

Trade and other payables

21

36,662

39,412

VAT and other taxes payable

5,206

5,632

Lease liabilities

20

1,322

1,276

Income tax payable

102

203

Current liabilities

136,570

127,579

Total equity and liabilities

475,619

455,613

The consolidated interim condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read

in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 5 to 19.

2

