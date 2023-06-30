Проект на бланке

Information for holders of the PhosAgro Notes in Russian depositaries

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro, one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, informs about the contemplated placement of substitution bonds in exchange for its Eurobonds maturing in 2025 and 2028 (ISINs: XS2099039542 and XS2384719402).

The replacement bonds will have terms similar to those of the Eurobonds due in 2025 and 2028 regarding the amount and dates of coupon yield payments, maturity date and par value.

Coupon payments and the redemption of ZO25-D and ZO28-D series bonds will be carried out in Russian roubles at the exchange rate of the Bank of Russia on the date of the fulfilment of the corresponding obligation.

Only the holders of the Notes, the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, are eligible to participate in the exchange. The book will be open from 3 July 2023 to 13 July 2023.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site:www.phosagro.ru