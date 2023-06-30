Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro, one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, informs about the contemplated placement of substitution bonds in exchange for its Eurobonds maturing in 2025 and 2028 (ISINs: XS2099039542 and XS2384719402).

The replacement bonds will have terms similar to those of the Eurobonds due in 2025 and 2028 regarding the amount and dates of coupon yield payments, maturity date and par value.

Coupon payments and the redemption of ZO25-D and ZO28-D series bonds will be carried out in Russian roubles at the exchange rate of the Bank of Russia on the date of the fulfilment of the corresponding obligation.

Only the holders of the Notes, the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, are eligible to participate in the exchange. The book will be open from 3 July 2023 to 13 July 2023.