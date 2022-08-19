Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PhosAgro
  News
  Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
12:56pPhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs
EQ
11:35aRussian rouble nears 4-week high versus dollar, euro
RE
03:39aRussian rouble nears 4-week high versus dollar
RE
PhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs

08/19/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs

19-Aug-2022 / 19:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release 19 August 2022



PhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs

Moscow – PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, informs that, in accordance with Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" dated 16 April 2022, as amended, PhosAgro has submitted to AO Citibank ("Depositary"), which maintains the depositary account of the depositary receipts programme relating to global depositary receipts representing shares in PhosAgro ("GDRs"), a notification on them being required to take the actions to allow holders of GDRs deposited with Russian custodians to obtain the corresponding number of shares in PhosAgro.

Pursuant to the notification sent by PhosAgro, the Depositary will be required to automatically convert the GDRs held with Russian custodians into shares in PhosAgro in accordance with the procedure and terms set out in the decision of the Central Bank of Russia’s Board of Directors "On Adopting the Procedure for the Automatic Conversion of the Securities of Foreign Issuers that Represent Shares in Russian Issuers into Shares in Russian Issuers" dated 22 July 2022.

About the Company
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world’s leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro’s fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.
PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2Oin the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe’s leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.
The company’s main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).
More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru 

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 182707
EQS News ID: 1424661

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 655 M - -
Net income 2022 2 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 15,7%
Capitalization 16 292 M 17 143 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 125,81 $
Average target price 50,61 $
Spread / Average Target -59,8%
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Chairman
James Beeland Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO35.93%17 143
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.86.44%26 856
ICL GROUP LTD9.26%13 005
UPL LIMITED2.79%7 289
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.33.28%7 137
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.47%6 512