PhosAgro: Integrated report 2022

to the 2022 Integrated Annual Report (the "Report") of PJSC PhosAgro (PhosAgro). PhosAgro is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers
of phosphate-based fertilizers.
The Company maintains an annual reporting cycle,
with the previous report released on 29 April 2022. The Report highlights how we integrate ESG principles into everything we do. The Company's financial reporting follows the annual cycle too.
The report was approved
by PhosAgro's Board of Directors on 20 April 2023 (Minutes dated 20 April 2023).
with the following requirements and recommendations:
• the Bank of Russia's Regulation
No. 714-P dated 27 March 2020
on Disclosure of Information
by the Issuers of Issue-Grade
Securities;
• the Bank of Russia's Letter
No. 06-52/2463 On Corporate
Governance Code dated
10 October 2014;
• the Bank of Russia's Letter
On the Disclosure in the Annual
and the Business Reporting on the SDGs action platform;
The Social Charter of the Russian Business sponsored by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
The Company takes into account and implements global and national best practices in sustainable development.
The Company has reported
of the Group and PhosAgro's stake in these subsidiaries are presented in the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2022.
Among other changes, economic environment developments
led to changes in the Group structure, as described in note
29 to the consolidated financial statements, and affected a number of elements of the consolidated financial statements.
Strategic Company reportprofile
2022 has already made history, but the challenges it set for PhosAgro Group and the entire mineral fertilizer industry are still vitally relevant.
In response to them, we strive
to increase production and ensure uninterrupted supplies of high- grade and safe fertilizers, which we make in the most efficient ways possible, both economically and environmentally,
by consistently reducing the share of non-renewable resources along with our carbon footprint. The principles of environmental and social responsibility remain our key priority.
It is impossible to succeed alone in preventing the global threat of hunger and ensuring global food security. That is why we are doing our utmost to maintain and develop partnerships
with Russian and international organisations as part of the global sustainability agenda. Together we can achieve much more
for sustainable soil fertility.
In this Report, we did our best to share how we contribute
to consistent and steady progress towards these goals across various areas of our activities.
Report of a Public Joint-
Stock Company of a Report
on Compliance with the Principles
and Recommendations
of the Code of Corporate
Governance No. IN-06-28/102
dated 27 December 2021;
• the UK Corporate Governance
Code;
• the Bank of Russia's Information
Letter on Recommendations
on Disclosure by Joint-Stock
Companies of Non-Financial
Information Pertaining to Their
Activities No. IN-06-28/49 dated
12 July 2021;
• the Listing Rules of the Moscow
Exchange and the London Stock
Exchange;
• the AA 1000 and ISO 26000
standards;
• CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project
standards;
• The Value Reporting Foundation;
• the Task Force on Climate-related
Financial Disclosures, TCFD;
• Reference Performance
Indicators of the Russian Union
of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs
(RSPP), and the MOEX-RSPP
Responsibility and Transparency,
and Sustainability Vector indices.
• UNCTAD's Guidance on Core
Indicators for Entity Reporting
on Contribution Towards
Implementation of the
in accordance with the GRI and SASB. Appropriateness of the selected qualitative and quantitative information disclosures prepared under the related GRI Standards has been assured by Joint-Stock Company Technologies of Trust - Audit (Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC)
in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits
or Reviews of Historical Financial Information. The Auditor's Report and the GRI Content Index are both available in the appendices to this Report.
Financial results in the Report have been disclosed based on the IFRS consolidated financial statements of the Group for 2022 audited
by Technologies of Trust - Audit JSC in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing.
This Report provides insight into the performance of parent company PhosAgro and its subsidiaries (hereinafter jointly referred to as "PhosAgro Group", the "Group", or the "Company") across their operations, while also offering information on corporate governance and corporate
For more information, see page 375
The boundaries of the Group companies covered in this Report differ from those in consolidated financial statements when it comes to specific non-financial disclosures. To ensure compliance with the materiality principle, we determined such boundaries
in a way that this Report describes all material aspects of PhosAgro Group.
The data disclosed in this Report includes information on:
Boundary 1 - PhosAgro
and companies that are part
of the group to which PhosAgro belongs (the scope of disclosure in IFRS consolidated financial statements).
Boundary 2 - Apatit, including its branches and standalone business units.
For more information on specific disclosures and their boundaries used in this Report, see the GRI Indicator section on page 380
Appendices Share capital Corporate Performance governance review
4
5
FOSTERING
collaboration
As one of the world's leading mineral fertilizer producers, PhosAgro has a special responsibility for ensuring food security. But we cannot achieve this goal alone. With this in mind and in full compliance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we place close
and trusting collaboration with a wide range of partners at the heart of our business philosophy.
1PROFILE COMPANY
8
Key highlights
10
Key events in 2022
12
Our mission and values
14
Business model
18
Geographical footprint
In December 2021, the International Fertilizer Association confirmed PhosAgro's status as an Industry Stewardship Champion for its responsible and sustainable approach to production.
This award goes to companies committed to continuous improvement, transparency and best HSE practices.
PhosAgro is the first Russian company chosen by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to run a global soil protection initiative. In 2022, PhosAgro and FAO launched the Russian Soil Laboratory Network (RUSOLAN).
over 800labs
in the global network
20
Investment case and credit ratings
27
Stakeholder engagement
30
Material topics
6
7
For more information, see page 21
For more information, see page 10
Key highlights
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue, RUB bln
Output by key product, kt
2022
569.5
2022
11,073
2021
420.5
2021
10,585
2020
253.9
2020
10,234
Adjusted net profit, RUB bln
Sales by key product, kt
2022
182.3
2022
11,097
2021
130.5
2021
10,434
2020
42.0
2020
10,138
Dividend payments,
RUB bln
2022
142.1
2021
72.3
2020
38.9
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Pollutant emissions,
GHG emissions (Scope 1),
kg per tonne of finished
kg of СO2-eq. per tonne
and semi-finished products
of finished and semi-finished
products
2022
0.793
2022
133.1
2021
0.801
2021
135.5
2020
0.892
2020
143.6
Share of recycled
Employee satisfaction
and decontaminated hazard
and loyalty, %
class 1-4 waste, %
2022
38.8
2022
69
2021
39.1
2021
57
2020
37.6
2020
63
LTIFR (own staff)
Workplace fatalities
per 1 mln man-hours
(corporate staff)
2022
0.32
2022
1
2021
0.85
2021
0
2020
0.52
2020
0
COMPANY PROFILE
Strategic report
Waste water discharge into
surface water bodies,
Performance review
m3 per tonne of products
and semi-finished products
2022
5.27
2021
5.31
Corporate
governance
2020
5.57
Average annual training
hours per employee, hour
capital
2022
99.8
Share
2021
95.1
2020
79.5
Appendices
8
9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.