PhosAgro : J.P. Morgan Credit and Equities Emerging Markets Conference, October, 2
12/24/2020 | 04:09pm EST
J.P. Morgan
Credit and Equities
Emerging Markets
Conference
October, 2015
1
2
PhosAgro and the global fertilizer industry
3
PhosAgro at a glance
World class integrated phosphate producer
Large
high quality apatite-nepheline resources
Self-sufficiency in key feedstocks provides for low costs
Flexible production and sales
Strong financial performance
#1 global producer of high-grade phosphate rock
#3 global DAP/MAP producer(1)
Overall fertilizer capacity of 6.5 mln t
2.05 bln t of ore resources(2) (over 75 years of production)
Al2O3 resource of 283 mln t
Substantial resources of rare earth oxides (41% of Russian resources(3))
100% self-sufficient in phosphate rock
72%-90%self-sufficient in ammonia(4)
More than 40% self-sufficiency in electricity
Flexible production lines
Phosphate fertilizer capacities of 4.3 mln t, 1.85 mln t fully flexible into NPK production
Leader in Russian fertilizer market growing twice faster than the world consumption
Net back driven sales model with a global presence
EBITDA of $979 mln in 2014
1H2015 EBITDA of $723 mln
1H2015 Net debt/EBITDA: 0.94x
Leading global phosphate rock producers (by production)
26.5E
2014, mln t, excluding Chinese producers
#1 producer of high-grade
phosphate rock (>35.7% P2O5)
14
8.4
7.5
6.4
6.4
3.8
OCP
Mosaic
Vale
PotashCorp
JPMC
Maaden
Leading global DAP/MAP producers (by capacity)
11.9
2014, mln t, excluding Chinese producers
5.0
3.6
2.9
2.4
1.9
1.1
Mosaic*
OCP
Ma'aden
Eurochem
PotashCorp
Vale
DAP price dynamics vs EBITDA margin, average DAP price change (%)
700
-14%
-18%
600
+7%
500
400
35%
300
33%
23%
31%
200
100
2011
2012
2013
2014
DAP, $/t, FOB, TAMPA (FMB Fertecon)
EBITDA margin, % (RHS)
1
Note: (1) Excluding Chinese producers
(2) PhosAgro, IMC as of June 2011
(3) Russian Academy of Science
(4) self -sufficiency depends on the composition of the products produced by PhosAgro Source: IFA, CRU, companies data, PhosAgro