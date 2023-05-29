Advanced search
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
PhosAgro : Mikhail Rybnikov Submits Notification about Sale of PhosAgro Shares

05/29/2023
Mikhail Rybnikov Submits Notification about Sale of PhosAgro Shares

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has announced that Mikhail Rybnikov, PhosAgro's CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, has submitted notification concerning the sale of 2,700 shares in the Company. As a result, Mr Rybnikov's stake in the Company's share capital decreased from 0.026% to 0.024%.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rybnikov Mikhail Konstantinovich

119296, Moscow, Russia

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, member of the Board of directors

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC PhosAgro

b)

LEI

25340053KRUNNYUWF472

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares, 1-02-06556-A, ISIN RU000A0JRKT8

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Selling

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7,322 RUB

2,700

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

2,700

Price

19,769,400 RUB

e)

Date of the transaction

24.05.2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 16:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 B 9 037 M 9 037 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 180 B 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 622%
Capitalization 1 027 B 12 859 M 16 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
