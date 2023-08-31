NOTICE

about holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Public Joint-Stock Company

PhosAgro

Full name of the company: Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (hereinafter "PJSC PhosAgro" or "the Company").

Location of the company: Moscow.

Type of the meeting: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Form of the Extraordinary General Meeting: absentee voting.

Postal address to sendfilled-invoting ballots: Leninsky prospect, 55/1, bldg. 1, 119333, Moscow, PJSC PhosAgro, the Corporate Secretary`s Office.

Closing date for accepting filled-in ballots for voting on the Issue on the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (date of holding the meeting): 30 September 2023.

Record date for persons eligible to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 08 September 2023.

Categories (types) of shares, which the holders have the right to vote on Issues on the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: ordinary registered uncertified shares of PJSC PhosAgro.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.

The Agenda item of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was proposed by the Company's Board of Directors.

One can familiarize himself with the information (handouts) to be made available to the shareholders while making arrangements for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders within the period from (and including) 09 September 2023 up to and including 30 September 2023, from 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. at the following address: Leninsky prospect, 55/1, bldg. 1, Moscow, PJSC PhosAgro, Corporate Secretary`s Office, room 327 (for enquiries call 8(495)232-96-89, ext. 27-12) and starting from 31 August 2023 on the Company's website at: https://phosagro.ru/investors/meeting/.

The Company`s Registrar - JSC Reestr. Postal address: B. Balkansky per., 20, bldg. 1, 129090, Moscow, the Russian Federation (for enquiries call 8(495)617-01-01.

Feel free to send any questions, including to the members of the board of directors and executive bodies of the Company, to the following email address: ks@phosagro.ru.

Board of Directors of PJSC PhosAgro