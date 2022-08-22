Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
08/19PhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs
EQ
08/19Russian rouble nears 4-week high versus dollar, euro
RE
08/19Russian rouble nears 4-week high versus dollar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PhosAgro : Notice on holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro.

08/22/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
PJSC PhosAgro
(Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR) ("PhosAgro", the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby informs / notifies its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is to be held on 21 September 2022, Form of the Extraordinary General Meeting: absentee voting.

The information (materials) to be provided to the shareholders in the course of preparation for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is available on business days from 31 August 2022 to 21 September 2022 (both dates inclusively), from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the following address: Leninsky prospect, 55/1, bldg. 1, Moscow, PJSC PhosAgro, room 327 (for enquiries call 8 (495) 232-96-89, ext. 27-12) and from 22 August 2022 on the Company's website at: https://www.phosagro.com/investors/meeting/.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 655 M - -
Net income 2022 2 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 15,7%
Capitalization 16 292 M 17 280 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 125,81 $
Average target price 50,61 $
Spread / Average Target -59,8%
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Chairman
James Beeland Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO35.93%17 280
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.78.60%25 727
ICL GROUP LTD7.40%12 672
UPL LIMITED2.79%7 210
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.33.28%7 042
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.47%6 302