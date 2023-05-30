Advanced search
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
Phosagro : Notice on holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro
PU
02:25pPhosagro : Notice about holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro on 30 June 2023.
PU
05/29Phosagro : Mikhail Rybnikov Submits Notification about Sale of PhosAgro Shares
PU
PhosAgro : Notice on holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
PJSC PhosAgro
(Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR) ("PhosAgro", the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby informs / notifies its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is to be held on 30 June 2023, Form of the Extraordinary General Meeting: absentee voting.

The information (materials) to be provided to the shareholders in the course of preparation for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is available on business days from 09 June 2023 to 30 June 2023 (both dates inclusively), from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the following address: Leninsky prospect, 55/1, bldg. 1, Moscow, PJSC PhosAgro, room 327 (for enquiries call 8 (495) 232-96-89, ext. 27-12) and from 30 May 2023 on the Company's website at: https://www.phosagro.com/investors/meeting/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 B 9 037 M 9 037 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 180 B 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 622%
Capitalization 1 027 B 12 755 M 16 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO0.00%12 755
CORTEVA, INC.-6.14%39 219
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-16.97%18 935
FMC CORPORATION-17.00%12 963
ICL GROUP LTD-14.30%7 537
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.41%6 428
