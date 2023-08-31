(Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR) ("PhosAgro", the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby informs / notifies its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is to be held on 30 September 2023, Form of the Extraordinary General Meeting: absentee voting.

The information (materials) to be provided to the shareholders in the course of preparation for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is available on business days from 09 September 2023 to 30 September 2023 (both dates inclusively), from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the following address: Leninsky prospect, 55/1, bldg. 1, Moscow, PJSC PhosAgro, room 327 (for enquiries call 8 (495) 232-96-89, ext. 27-12) and from 31 August 2023 on the Company's website at: https://www.phosagro.com/investors/meeting/.