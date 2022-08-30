PhosAgro : Notice to holders of 2023 Eurobonds

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR, the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby announces that a meeting will be held for holders of the Company's 2023 Notes.

As part of the process of soliciting the consent of PhosAgro's Noteholders regarding the proposals set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum (the "Memorandum") of 29 August 2022, the Company will hold a meeting for Noteholders for the purpose of considering and possibly adopting these proposals.

General information about the meeting:

Date and format: 22 September 2022 at 16:00 (London time) by teleconference.

Dial-in details will be provided by or on behalf of the Information and Tabulation Agent, i2 Capital Markets Ltd, following its satisfaction of the identity of the Noteholders and their status as Noteholders as of 13 September 2022.

Information about the meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

A full list of the proposals to be voted on can be found in the Memorandum.

Should any questions related to the consent solicitation procedure arise, Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent: phosagroconsent@i2capmark.com.

In addition, to consult on or discuss other issues related to the consent solicitation procedure, please contact the Investor Relations Department: ir@phosagro.ru, +7 495 231 27 47 (ext. 2183).