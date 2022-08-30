Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
12:30pPHOSAGRO : Notice to holders of 2028 Eurobonds
PU
12:30pPHOSAGRO : Notice to holders of 2025 Eurobonds
PU
12:30pPHOSAGRO : Notice to holders of 2023 Eurobonds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PhosAgro : Notice to holders of 2025 Eurobonds

08/30/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR, the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby announces that a meeting will be held for holders of the Company's 2025 Notes.

As part of the process of soliciting the consent of PhosAgro's Noteholders regarding the proposals set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum (the "Memorandum") of 29 August 2022, the Company will hold a meeting for Noteholders for the purpose of considering and possibly adopting these proposals.

General information about the meeting:

  • Date and format: 22 September 2022 at 16:15 (London time) by teleconference.
  • Dial-in details will be provided by or on behalf of the Information and Tabulation Agent, i2 Capital Markets Ltd, following its satisfaction of the identity of the Noteholders and their status as Noteholders as of 13 September 2022.

Information about the meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

A full list of the proposals to be voted on can be found in the Memorandum.

Should any questions related to the consent solicitation procedure arise, Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent: phosagroconsent@i2capmark.com.

In addition, to consult on or discuss other issues related to the consent solicitation procedure, please contact the Investor Relations Department: ir@phosagro.ru, +7 495 231 27 47 (ext. 2183).

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 16:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 655 M - -
Net income 2022 2 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 15,7%
Capitalization 16 292 M 16 852 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 125,81 $
Average target price 50,61 $
Spread / Average Target -59,8%
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Chairman
James Beeland Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 814
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.108.23%29 995
ICL GROUP LTD17.96%13 733
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.33.69%7 234
UPL LIMITED2.92%7 046
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED13.25%6 353