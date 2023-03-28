Advanced search
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
PhosAgro's First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook
EQ
11:29aPhosagro : Report on the results of voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro 24 March 2023
PU
03/27Phosagro : Fyodor Konyukhov, Ivan Menyailo Set World Record for Longest Nonstop Flight aboard Hot-Air Balloon
PU
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro's First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

03/28/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro’s First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

28-March-2023 / 19:45 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PhosAgro’s First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (RU) with Stable Outlook

Moscow – PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) has assigned PhosAgro a credit rating for the first time: the AAA rating (with a stable outlook) is the highest rating available: https://www.acra-ratings.ru/press-releases/3875/?lang=en

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world’s leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro’s fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe’s leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company’s main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).   

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
Sequence No.: 233240
News ID: 1594845

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

© EQS 2023
12:46pPhosagro Pjsc : PhosAgro's First-Ever ACRA Credit Rating at Highest Possible Level: AAA (R..
EQ
11:29aPhosagro : Report on the results of voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders o..
PU
03/27Phosagro : Fyodor Konyukhov, Ivan Menyailo Set World Record for Longest Nonstop Flight abo..
PU
03/24PhosAgro Logs 5% Growth in FY22 Agrochemical Products Output
MT
03/24Phosagro Pjsc : PhosAgro Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors and Approve 2022 Annual..
EQ
03/24Phosagro Pjsc : PhosAgro Group to Index Wages of All Employees by Another 15%
EQ
03/24Phosagro : Fyodor Konyukhov Sets Off on Transcontinental Flight aboard PhosAgro Hot-Air Ba..
PU
03/21U.S. pushes back against Russian demands linked to Ukraine grain deal
RE
03/20Phosagro Pjsc : PhosAgro Board of Directors Approves Changes to Bond Prospectus and Progra..
EQ
03/17Phosagro : to Support Fyodor Konyukhov in Attempt to Set Two World Records during Transcon..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 B 9 037 M 9 037 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 180 B 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 622%
Capitalization 1 027 B 13 384 M 16 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO0.00%13 350
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.1.40%23 157
FMC CORPORATION-5.70%14 806
ICL GROUP LTD-3.10%8 851
UPL LIMITED-0.30%6 388
OCI N.V.-22.32%5 896
