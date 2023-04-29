Advanced search
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
08:18aPhosagro : Integrated report 2022
PU
08:08aPhosagro : Publishes 2022 Integrated Report
PU
08:08aPhosagro : 2022 integrated report
PU
PhosAgro : Publishes 2022 Integrated Report

04/29/2023 | 08:08am EDT
Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has published its Integrated Report for 2022.

PhosAgro's Board of Directors approved the 2022 Integrated Report on 20 April 2023.

The 2022 Integrated Report is now available to view or download in PDF format from the Company's website at www.phosagro.com. An English version of the report will soon be available through the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).


More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 12:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 B 9 037 M 9 037 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 180 B 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 622%
Capitalization 1 027 B 12 811 M 16 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO0.00%12 811
CORTEVA, INC.3.98%43 554
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-16.06%19 275
FMC CORPORATION-0.98%15 465
ICL GROUP LTD-11.08%7 900
UPL LIMITED-0.30%6 790
