PhosAgro : Report on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro 14 December 2020

Report

on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro

Full name of the Company Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro (hereinafter referred to as "PJSC PhosAgro" or the "Company") Location of the Company Moscow Address of the Company 119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1 Type of the Meeting Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") Form of the Meeting absentee voting Record date for persons eligible to participate in 20 November 2020 the Meeting Postal address used to send filled-in voting ballots 119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1, PJSC PhosAgro, the Corporate Secretary`s Office Closing date for accepting filled-in voting ballots 14 December 2020 (date of the Meeting) Date of the Report 16 December 2020 on the results of voting at the Meeting

According to the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro the functions of the Ballot Committee were performed by the Company`s Registrar - Joint Stock Company Reestr.

Ballot Committee JSC Reestr Location of the Registrar Moscow Address of the Registrar 129090, Russian Federation, Moscow, B. Balkansky per., 20, str. 1 Person authorized by JSC Reestr to perform the Rybkin Alexander Alexandrovich functions of the Ballot Committee

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

(1) Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares and the procedure for their payment.

Agenda Item 1:Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares and the procedure for their payment

The number of votes held by persons listed as eligible to participate in the Meeting on Agenda Item 1: 129,500,000.

The number of votes attached to the Company`s voting shares on Agenda Item 1, calculated subject to the requirements of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders (approved by the Bank of Russia on 16.11.2019, Order No. 660-P): 129,500,000.

The number of votes held by persons participating in the Meeting on Agenda Item 1: 105,907,300. Quorum to pass resolutions on Agenda Item 1 was present.

Voting results on Agenda Item 1:

FOR 105,907,300 votes AGAINST 0 votes ABSTAIN 0 votes

The following resolution was passed according to the voting results:

1. To spend part of the Company`s undistributed net profit as of 30 September 2020, in the amount of RUB 15 928 500 000,00 on payment of dividends (with RUB 123 per ordinary registered uncertified share).

To determine 25 December 2020 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 28

1