PhosAgro

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
PhosAgro : Report on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro 14 December 2020

12/27/2020 | 03:07pm EST
Report

on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro

Full name of the Company

Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro (hereinafter

referred to as "PJSC PhosAgro" or the "Company")

Location of the Company

Moscow

Address of the Company

119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky

prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1

Type of the Meeting

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting")

Form of the Meeting

absentee voting

Record date for persons eligible to participate in

20 November 2020

the Meeting

Postal address used to send filled-in voting ballots

119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky

prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1, PJSC PhosAgro, the

Corporate Secretary`s Office

Closing date for accepting filled-in voting ballots

14 December 2020

(date of the Meeting)

Date of the Report

16 December 2020

on the results of voting at the Meeting

According to the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro the functions of the Ballot Committee were performed by the Company`s Registrar - Joint Stock Company Reestr.

Ballot Committee

JSC Reestr

Location of the Registrar

Moscow

Address of the Registrar

129090, Russian Federation, Moscow, B.

Balkansky per., 20, str. 1

Person authorized by JSC Reestr to perform the

Rybkin Alexander Alexandrovich

functions of the Ballot Committee

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

(1) Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares and the procedure for their payment.

Agenda Item 1:Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares and the procedure for their payment

The number of votes held by persons listed as eligible to participate in the Meeting on Agenda Item 1: 129,500,000.

The number of votes attached to the Company`s voting shares on Agenda Item 1, calculated subject to the requirements of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders (approved by the Bank of Russia on 16.11.2019, Order No. 660-P): 129,500,000.

The number of votes held by persons participating in the Meeting on Agenda Item 1: 105,907,300. Quorum to pass resolutions on Agenda Item 1 was present.

Voting results on Agenda Item 1:

FOR

105,907,300 votes

AGAINST

0 votes

ABSTAIN

0 votes

The following resolution was passed according to the voting results:

1. To spend part of the Company`s undistributed net profit as of 30 September 2020, in the amount of RUB 15 928 500 000,00 on payment of dividends (with RUB 123 per ordinary registered uncertified share).

To determine 25 December 2020 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 28

1

December 2020 up to and including 18 January 2021, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 28 December up to and including 08 February 2021.

Chairman of the Meeting

Rolet R. Xavier

Secretary of the Meeting

Sergey Samosyuk

2

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
