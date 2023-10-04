Report

on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro

Full name of the Company Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro (hereinafter referred to as "PJSC PhosAgro" or the "Company") Location of the Company Moscow Address of the Company 119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1 Type of the Meeting Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") Form of the Meeting absentee voting Record date for persons eligible to participate in 08 September 2023 the Meeting Postal address used to send filled-in voting ballots 119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1, PJSC PhosAgro, the Corporate Secretary`s Office Closing date for accepting filled-in voting ballots 30 September 2023 (date of the Meeting) Date of the Report 04 October 2023 on the results of voting at the Meeting

According to the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro the functions of the Ballot Committee were performed by the Company`s Registrar - Joint Stock Company Reestr.

Ballot Committee JSC Reestr Location of the Registrar Moscow Address of the Registrar 129090, Russian Federation, Moscow, B. Balkansky per., 20, str. 1 Person authorized by JSC Reestr to perform the Tatiana Yarikova functions of the Ballot Committee

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.

On Agenda Item: Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.

The number of votes held by persons listed as eligible to participate in the Meeting on Agenda Item: 129,500,000.

The number of votes attached to the Company`s voting shares on Agenda Item, calculated subject to the requirements of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders (approved by the Bank of Russia on 16.11.2019, Order No. 660-P): 129,500,000.

The number of votes held by persons participating in the Meeting on Agenda Item: 89,006,324. Quorum to pass resolutions on Agenda Item was present.

Voting results on the wording of the resolution:

1. а) To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 84 per each registered uncertified share.

To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.

FOR 79 votes AGAINST 63,635,157 votes ABSTAIN 25,362,811 votes

1