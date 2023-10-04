Report

on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro

Full name of the Company

Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro (hereinafter

referred to as "PJSC PhosAgro" or the "Company")

Location of the Company

Moscow

Address of the Company

119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky

prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1

Type of the Meeting

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting")

Form of the Meeting

absentee voting

Record date for persons eligible to participate in

08 September 2023

the Meeting

Postal address used to send filled-in voting ballots

119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky

prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1, PJSC PhosAgro, the

Corporate Secretary`s Office

Closing date for accepting filled-in voting ballots

30 September 2023

(date of the Meeting)

Date of the Report

04 October 2023

on the results of voting at the Meeting

According to the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro the functions of the Ballot Committee were performed by the Company`s Registrar - Joint Stock Company Reestr.

Ballot Committee

JSC Reestr

Location of the Registrar

Moscow

Address of the Registrar

129090, Russian Federation, Moscow, B.

Balkansky per., 20, str. 1

Person authorized by JSC Reestr to perform the

Tatiana Yarikova

functions of the Ballot Committee

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

  1. Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.

On Agenda Item:

Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the

results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.

The number of votes held by persons listed as eligible to participate in the Meeting on Agenda Item: 129,500,000.

The number of votes attached to the Company`s voting shares on Agenda Item, calculated subject to the requirements of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders (approved by the Bank of Russia on 16.11.2019, Order No. 660-P): 129,500,000.

The number of votes held by persons participating in the Meeting on Agenda Item: 89,006,324. Quorum to pass resolutions on Agenda Item was present.

Voting results on the wording of the resolution:

1. а) To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 84 per each registered uncertified share.

To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.

FOR

79 votes

AGAINST

63,635,157 votes

ABSTAIN

25,362,811 votes

1

Voting results on the wording of the resolution:

  1. To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 102 per each registered uncertified share.
    To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.

FOR

166 votes

AGAINST

63,635,113 votes

ABSTAIN

25,362,768 votes

Voting results on the wording of the resolution:

  1. To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 126 per each registered uncertified share.
    To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.

FOR

26,232,192 votes

AGAINST

62,772,587 votes

ABSTAIN

205 votes

No resolution was passed.

Chairman of the Meeting

Viktor Cherepov

Secretary of the Meeting

Sergey Samosyuk

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 11:37:16 UTC.