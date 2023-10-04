Report
on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
of Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro
Full name of the Company
Public Joint Stock Company PhosAgro (hereinafter
referred to as "PJSC PhosAgro" or the "Company")
Location of the Company
Moscow
Address of the Company
119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky
prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1
Type of the Meeting
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
(hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting")
Form of the Meeting
absentee voting
Record date for persons eligible to participate in
08 September 2023
the Meeting
Postal address used to send filled-in voting ballots
119333, Russian Federation, Moscow, Leninsky
prospekt, d. 55/1, str. 1, PJSC PhosAgro, the
Corporate Secretary`s Office
Closing date for accepting filled-in voting ballots
30 September 2023
(date of the Meeting)
Date of the Report
04 October 2023
on the results of voting at the Meeting
According to the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC PhosAgro the functions of the Ballot Committee were performed by the Company`s Registrar - Joint Stock Company Reestr.
Ballot Committee
JSC Reestr
Location of the Registrar
Moscow
Address of the Registrar
129090, Russian Federation, Moscow, B.
Balkansky per., 20, str. 1
Person authorized by JSC Reestr to perform the
Tatiana Yarikova
functions of the Ballot Committee
Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
- Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.
On Agenda Item:
Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company`s shares based on the
results for the first half of 2023 and the procedure for their payment.
The number of votes held by persons listed as eligible to participate in the Meeting on Agenda Item: 129,500,000.
The number of votes attached to the Company`s voting shares on Agenda Item, calculated subject to the requirements of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders (approved by the Bank of Russia on 16.11.2019, Order No. 660-P): 129,500,000.
The number of votes held by persons participating in the Meeting on Agenda Item: 89,006,324. Quorum to pass resolutions on Agenda Item was present.
Voting results on the wording of the resolution:
1. а) To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 84 per each registered uncertified share.
To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.
FOR
79 votes
AGAINST
63,635,157 votes
ABSTAIN
25,362,811 votes
1
Voting results on the wording of the resolution:
- To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 102 per each registered uncertified share.
To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.
FOR
166 votes
AGAINST
63,635,113 votes
ABSTAIN
25,362,768 votes
Voting results on the wording of the resolution:
- To spend part of the Company`s net profit based on the results for the first half of 2023 on payment of dividends on the Company's shares with RUB 126 per each registered uncertified share.
To determine 11 October 2023 as the record date for persons eligible to receive dividends according to this resolution on payment (declaration) of dividends. Payment of dividends to the nominal holder and the trustee being a professional participant of the securities market shall be made in funds during the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 25 October 2023, while payment of dividends to other shareholders recorded in the register shall be made within the period from 12 October 2023 up to and including 16 November 2023.
FOR
26,232,192 votes
AGAINST
62,772,587 votes
ABSTAIN
205 votes
No resolution was passed.
Chairman of the Meeting
Viktor Cherepov
Secretary of the Meeting
Sergey Samosyuk
2
