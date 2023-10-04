PJSC PhosAgro
(Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR) ("PhosAgro", the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby informs / notifies its shareholders on the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on September 30, 2023.
www.phosagro.com/investors/capital/meeting/
