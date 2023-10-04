PhosAgro is one of the world's largest fertilizers and agrochemicals producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - phosphate products (79.2%): phosphate-based fertilizers, phosphate rocks and food phosphates; - nitrogenous fertilizer (17.1%); - other (3.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Russia (26.3%), CIS (2.9%), Europe (27.8%), South America (24.7%), North America (7.5%), India (4.7%), Asia (1.8%) and Africa (4.3%).

Sector Agricultural Chemicals