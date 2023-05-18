Advanced search
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
PhosAgro : Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2023

05/18/2023 | 01:19pm EDT
CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT NOT FOR RELEASE

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended 31 March 2023

PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2023

Moscow. 18 May 2023. PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated interim condensed financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2023.

1Q 2023 highlights

In 1Q 2023, production of mineral fertilizers and other chemicals increased by 6.1% year-on-year to over 2.8 million tonnes. The phased ramp-up to design capacity of the production complex in Volkhov, launched as part of the Company's comprehensive long-term development programme, made this growth possible.

Total fertilizer sales in 1Q 2023 increased by 1.5% year-on-year to more than 2.7 million tonnes. At the same time, while sales of phosphate-based fertilizers (the Company's main product) remained essentially flat year-on-year, sales of nitrogen-based fertilizers rose by 6.1% compared with 1Q 2022 on the back of seasonal demand, driven mainly by an almost twofold increase in sales of ammonium sulphate.

Revenue for 1Q 2023 decreased by 35.7% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 116.2 billion (USD 1.6 billion). The decrease in revenue was due to a drop in global fertilizer prices from their highs in early 2022, when a high degree of uncertainty and sanctions pressure on Russia (the biggest player in the global fertilizer market) led to speculation, driving up prices for all types of fertilizers.

At the same time, the Company's quarterly revenue rose by 5.5% compared with 4Q 2022, driven by an increase in production and sales at a time of relatively stable prices.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA amounted to RUB 49.0 billion (USD 0.67 billion) in 1Q 2023, which was lower year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.2%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.1% from 4Q 2022.

In 1Q 2023, the Company's adjusted free cash flow reached RUB 43.4 billion (RUB 0.6 billion), up 29.0% year-on-year and nearly double the figure from 4Q 2022.

Net debt as of 31 March 2023 amounted to RUB 142.4 billion (USD 1.85 billion), while the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.62x as of the end of the quarter.

Financial and operating highlights

Financial highlights

RUB mln

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Change %

4Q 2022

Change %

Revenue

116,178

180,678

-35.7%

110,104

5.5%

EBITDA*

55,395

87,672

-36.8%

58,441

-5.2%

Adj. EBITDA**

48,978

86,992

-43.7%

44,470

10.1%

Adj. EBITDA margin

42.2%

48.1%

40.4%

Net profit

28,059

43,462

-35.4%

19,214

46.0%

Adj. net profit***

33,897

59,253

-42.8%

32,099

5.6%

Free cash flow

43,419

-3,061

n/a

22,756

90.8%

Adj. free cash flow****

43,419

33,668

29.0%

22,756

90.8%

31 March 2023

31 December 2022

Net debt

142,435

180,338

ND/adj. LTM EBITDA

0.62x

0.68x

Operating highlights

Production volumes by category

kt

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Change, %

4Q 2022

Change, %

Phosphate-based fertilizers and feed phosphates

2,070.3

1,957.4

5.8%

2,040.1

1.5%

Nitrogen-based fertilizers

675.6

629.9

7.3%

671.2

0.7%

Other products

65.8

64.0

2.9%

96.1

-31.4%

TOTAL fertilizers

2,811.8

2,651.3

6.1%

2,807.4

0.2%

Sales volumes by category

kt

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

Change, %

4Q 2022

Change, %

Phosphate-based fertilizers and feed phosphates

2,016.7

2,010.7

0.3%

2,012.8

0.2%

Nitrogen-based fertilizers

686.6

647.3

6.1%

628.8

9.2%

Other products

39.0

42.8

-8.9%

30.2

29.1%

TOTAL fertilizers

2,742.3

2,700.8

1.5%

2,671.8

2.6%

RUB/USD exchange rates: average 1Q 2023 rate: 72.7738; average 1Q 2022 rate: 86.0693; as of 31 March 2023: 77.0863; as of 31 December 2022: 70.3375.

* EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.

** Adj. EBITDA is EBITDA as reported minus FX differences from operating activities.

*** Adj. net profit is net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss.

**** Free cash flow adjusted for the amount of cash and cash equivalents written off as a result of the loss of ownership of foreign companies.

The Company's high margins in 1Q 2023 were driven not only by increased production and sales but also by cost optimisation in the form of reduced spending on sulphur, ammonia and especially ammonium sulphate.

Although the Company continues to diversify its sales structure, securing the interests of the rapidly growing domestic market remains its top priority. While meeting seasonal demand, PhosAgro fully addressed Russian farmers' needs for high-quality fertilizers and also increased sales to India and Latin America at the same time.

The Company's robust operating performance was reflected in increased free cash flow, which was driven by a reduction in working capital, among other things.

Thanks to its strong performance in 1Q 2023, the Company is in an excellent financial position, as reflected by the AAA credit ratings (the highest possible) received from two major Russian rating agencies - Expert RA and ACRA. As of 31 March 2023, the Company's net debt had decreased to RUB 142.4 billion, and its net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.62x. In addition, it should be noted that, as of the end of the quarter, the Company had cash on hand for the payment of dividends declared for 2022 in the amount of RUB 465 per ordinary share. The dividends were paid out in April 2023.

Among other highlights in terms of debt management, the successful redemption of USD 500 million in Eurobonds in late April 2023 is worth noting. The Eurobonds were refinanced including through two issues of exchange-traded bonds (RMB 2 billion and RUB 20 billion) which had previously been successfully floated on Moscow Exchange. The redemption of the Eurobonds was completed through a separate payment scheme that was agreed with all the bondholders and entered in the payment documentation in the second half of 2022.

Market situation in 1Q 2023

The situation in global mineral fertilizer markets in 1Q 2023 was marked by weakening demand for all types of fertilizers, driven by high stocks in key markets amid a downward price trend.

Residual demand in India and pre-season purchases in Brazil supported the market for phosphate-based fertilizers at the beginning of the year, while demand in Western Europe and North America remained weak. The average price for MAP in 1Q 2023 was USD 606 per tonne (FOB Baltic).

The off-season in South America (Brazil), delays in a significant tender in India and increased competition among major suppliers in other sales areas drove a downward price trend in the market for nitrogen-based fertilizers. The average price of urea in 1Q 2023 was USD 319 per tonne (FOB Baltic). Export prices for ammonium nitrate remained relatively high as a result of seasonal shipments to the domestic market. The average price of ammonium nitrate in 1Q 2023 was USD 323 per tonne (FOB Baltic).

Weak demand in fertilizer markets also drove down prices for major commodities. The average price of sulphur in 1Q 2023 was USD 77 per tonne (FOB Baltic); the average price of potassium chloride was USD 443 per tonne (FOB Baltic). Prices for phosphate feedstocks remained stable at USD 300 per tonne (FOB Morocco) as of the end of 1Q 2023 (for feedstocks with P2O5 content of 31%-33%).

Market outlook

The beginning of the second quarter was marked by continued low demand for fertilizers in key markets, due to the end of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the off-season in key markets in Asia and South America. The decrease in prices for fertilizers in 1Q 2023 helped make them more affordable (in terms of the cost of fertilizer in relation to a basket of basic agricultural products), which will help stabilise future prices in fertilizer markets. In addition, the second quarter has seen a rise in seasonal demand in markets in India, Brazil and Southeast Asia, which should also have a positive impact on prices.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

Three months ended 31 March

RUB million

2023

2022

Revenues

116,178

180,678

Cost of Group products sold

(56,678)

(71,017)

Cost of products for resale

(7,643)

(5,040)

Gross profit

51,857

104,621

Administrative and selling overhead expenses

(6,932)

(21,573)

Taxes, other than income tax, net

(3,064)

(2,684)

Other expenses, net

(709)

(763)

Foreign exchange gain from operating activities, net

6,417

680

Operating profit

47,569

80,281

Finance income

568

351

Finance costs

(1,670)

(8,415)

Foreign exchange loss from financing activities, net

(12,255)

(16,471)

Profit before tax

34,212

55,746

Income tax expense

(6,153)

(12,284)

Profit/(loss) for the period

28,059

43,462

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests*

4

(4)

Shareholders of the Company

28,055

43,466

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RUB)

217

336

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation difference

-

(2,929)

Foreign currency translation difference reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of control over foreign subsidiaries

-

(6,302)

Actuarial losses reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of control over foreign subsidiaries

-

61

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

(9,170)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

28,059

34,292

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests*

4

(4)

Shareholders of the Company

28,055

34,296

*Non-controlling interests are the minority shareholders of the subsidiaries of PJSC "PhosAgro"

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended 31 March 2023

RUB million

31March 2023

31December2022

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

277,480

274,522

Other non-current assets

9,550

8,546

Advances issued for property, plant and equipment

9,183

9,270

Deferred tax assets

8,812

7,903

Non-current spare parts

6,199

5,125

Right-of-use assets

4,721

4,277

Intangible assets

2,114

2,099

Catalysts

2,046

1,965

Investments in associates

611

592

Non-current assets

320,716

314,299

Cash and cash equivalents

72,358

13,356

Trade and other receivables

65,281

75,741

Inventories

38,053

39,349

VAT and other taxes receivable

10,233

12,565

Other financial assets

303

210

Income tax receivable

72

93

Current assets

186,300

141,314

Total assets

507,016

455,613

Equity

Share capital

372

372

Share premium

7,494

7,494

Retained earnings

158,501

190,664

Actuarial losses

(968)

(968)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

165,399

197,562

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

162

158

Total equity

165,561

197,720

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

121,694

109,784

Deferred tax liabilities

14,579

17,820

Lease liabilities

1,695

1,660

Defined benefit obligations

1,062

1,050

Non-current liabilities

139,030

130,314

Loans and borrowings

90,101

80,974

Dividends payable

67,443

82

Trade and other payables

31,711

39,412

Income tax payable

7,253

203

VAT and other taxes payable

4,614

5,632

Lease liabilities

1,303

1,276

Current liabilities

202,425

127,579

Total equity and liabilities

507,016

455,613

Консолидированный промежуточный сокращенный отчет о движении денежных средств за девять месяцев, закончившихся 31 декабря 2022 года

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2023

Threemonthsended 31March

RUB million

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating profit

47,569

80,281

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

7,826

7,391

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

94

166

Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions

55,489

87,838

Decrease/(increase) in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts

428

(11,585)

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables1

12,060

(4,912)

Decrease in trade and other payables1

(9,235)

(14,453)

Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid

58,742

56,888

Income tax paid

(3,234)

(9,887)

Finance costs paid

(1,605)

(1,547)

Cash flows from operating activities

53,903

45,454

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(10,433)

(10,571)

Cash and cash equivalents disposed as a result of loss of control over foreign subsidiaries

-

(36,729)

Loans issued

-

(3,130)

Borrowing cost capitalised paid

(248)

(215)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

-

1,778

Advances issued for right-of-use assets

(63)

-

Other

260

352

Cash flows used in investing activities

(10,484)

(48,515)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs

14,773

18,400

Repayment of borrowings

(8,131)

(7,443)

Refund of dividends paid2

7,143

-

Lease payments

(332)

(515)

Cash flows from financing activities

13,453

10,442

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

56,872

7,381

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

13,356

21,710

Effect of exchange rates fluctuations

2,130

5,472

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March

72,358

34,563

1 Changes in trade and other receivables and changes in trade and other payables include effect of foreign exchange differences from operating activities

2 The Group received cash refund from depositories paid as dividends to parties who were entitled to receive them (according to the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting decision of PJSC "PhosAgro" dated 21 September 2022), but didn't receive dividends due to reasons beyond the depositories' control.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 17:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 570 B 9 037 M 9 037 M
Net income 2022 185 B 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 180 B 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 622%
Capitalization 1 027 B 12 788 M 16 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO0.00%12 788
CORTEVA, INC.-4.80%39 780
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-7.90%20 752
FMC CORPORATION-13.45%13 518
ICL GROUP LTD-8.80%8 207
UPL LIMITED-5.43%6 171
