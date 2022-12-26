PhosAgro Supports Establishment of Russian Room at FAO Headquarters in Rome

With financial support from PhosAgro, a Russian Room has been established at the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the FAO’s Director-General, Qu Dongyu, and the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the FAO and other international organizations in Rome, Viktor Vasiliev.

In his speech, Qu stressed that the Room’s design reflects the distinctive character of Russian culture and stimulates the imagination. Decorated with matryoshka dolls and works exemplifying Russia’s traditional folk arts, the Russian Room also offers a panoramic view of Rome. It is located on the top floor of the FAO building, where the most important formal meetings are held, in addition to meetings at the highest levels.

According to Mr Vasiliev, the Russian Room will be used to demonstrate Russia’s achievements as a major agricultural producer while also serving a model of public–private partnership, as the project was implemented with assistance from PhosAgro and the participation of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation. The Russian Permanent Representative expressed the hope that the Room would be a frequent meeting place for FAO delegations and staff. Various thematic events, including through the Global Soil Partnership, could be held there.

“This project represents a continuation of many years of fruitful cooperation between PhosAgro and the FAO. As a responsible producer of mineral fertilizers set apart by their outstanding environmental performance, PhosAgro plays an active role in international initiatives aimed at protecting soils and human health, such as the FAO’s Global Soil Partnership. Together with the FAO, we are building the capacity of farmers to carry out sustainable agriculture and training them on how to get the most out of their land. We are making every effort to ensure that farmers in more than 100 countries around the world are harvesting high yields of crops that are safe for human health,” said Mikhail Rybnikov, PhosAgro’s CEO, upon the opening of the Russian Room.

The Company, together with the FAO, is implementing the Soil Doctors project, promoting the adoption of best agricultural practices on the part of farmers around the world in accordance with the International Code of Conduct for the Sustainable Use and Management of Fertilizers, and helping establish the Global Soil Laboratory Network (GLOSOLAN) in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. To date, the FAO and PhosAgro have established a global network of 800 soil laboratories covering more than 150 countries. In May 2022, the project launched a Russian network of soil laboratories as part of the GLOSOLAN system.

In December 2021, PhosAgro and the FAO announced that they had renewed their cooperation agreement for a joint project to develop sustainable agriculture to 2023 and also expanded their cooperation. In the new phase of their collaboration, the FAO and PhosAgro are focused on solving the problem of soil pollution, including by heavy metals.

