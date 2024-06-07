The list of information items (handouts) to be provided to the shareholders while making

arrangements for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

the Company Annual Report 2023; the Company annual financial statements 2023; recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC PhosAgro on the distribution of profits, including the amount of dividends payable on the Company's shares and the payment procedure, and losses for 2023; recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC PhosAgro as to the amount of dividends on the Company`s shares on the results for the 1st quarter of 2024 and the procedure for their payment Substantiation of the proposed distribution of net profit including payment of dividends and the Company's own needs. Assessment of compliance of the distribution with the dividend policy adopted by PJSC PhosAgro the report of Unicon JSC, the Company's auditor, based on the audit of the Company's financial and economic operations for 2023; the assessment by the Board of Directors' Audit Committee of the report drafted by Unicon JSC, the Company's auditor, based on the audit of the Company's financial and economic operations for 2023; Internal audit opinion on the results of the assessment of the reliability and efficiency of risk management, internal control and corporate governance at PJSC PhosAgro for 2023; the report of the Company's Review Committee on reliability of data included in the

Company's Annual Report and the annual financial (accounting) statements for 2023; the report regarding interested-party transactions made by the Company in 2023 ( attached as Appendix to the Company's 2023 Annual Report ); profiles of nominees for the Company's Review Committee; Information on availability of written consent of nominated candidates for election to the Board of Directors and the Review Committee of the Company; profile of the nominee for the position of the Company's auditor for 2024; draft resolutions on issues in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; Corporate Governance Code compliance report ( attached as Appendix to the Company's

2023 Annual Report ).

