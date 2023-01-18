PhosAgro : UNESCO Launches Call for Applications for Green Chemistry for Life Programme in Cooperation with PhosAgro and IUPAC

- UNESCO has launched a call for applications for participation in the eighth round of the Green Chemistry for Life programme, which is being implemented in partnership with PhosAgro and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).

Young scientists can submit an application for two research project competitions: one on green chemistry and the other on the use and processing of phosphogypsum.

To apply, applicants must complete and submit the relevant form on UNESCO's website

(https://www.unesco.org/en/basic-sciences/green-chemistry) by 30 June 2023.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Shamila Nair-Bedouelle said:

"The PhosAgro/UNESCO/IUPAC partnership in green chemistry for life is a research grant programme aiming to harness young scientists' talents worldwide, generating and applying new scientific knowledge in green chemistry through the promotion of the young scientists. UNESCO recognizes and appreciates PhosAgro for assisting UNESCO in achieving these two important objectives. Given the importance of this programme for young scientists and early career researchers, UNESCO is glad to inform you that the eighth call for applications has been announced."

PhosAgro CEO Mikhail Rybnikov said:

"When launching the Green Chemistry for Life programme almost 10 years ago, our aim was to direct the efforts of young scientists towards the development of new technologies that enable more efficient and more effective use of available resources, as well as the use of recycled raw materials in further processing. Our common goal was and remains to popularise a new ethics of progress, whereby scientific and technological development supports the preservation of natural diversity and the welfare of future generations."

Since the Green Chemistry for Life programme was first established, the international scientific jury for the competition - 13 scientists from 11 countries - has considered more than 800 applications from 120 countries around the world. More than 40 young scientists from 29 countries, including Russia, have won grants.

The winners of the Green Chemistry for Life programme receive research grants of up to USD 30,000 to carry out projects that are in line with the 12 principles of green chemistry. These principles are aimed at protecting the environment and human health, as well as introducing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies based on innovative solutions.

The project is the first in the history of UNESCO and the entire UN system to be funded by Russian business. From 2013 to 2022, PhosAgro's contribution to the project amounted to nearly USD 2.5 million. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO have supported the initiative since the very beginning.

