Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
7929.00 RUB   +0.11%
08:30aPhosagro : UNESCO Launches Call for Applications for Green Chemistry for Life Programme in Cooperation with PhosAgro and IUPAC
PU
07:10aPhosagro : Increases Use of Green Energy to Produce Agrochemical Products ﻿
PU
2022PhosAgro Earns Brazilian “Environmental Quality Label”
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PhosAgro : UNESCO Launches Call for Applications for Green Chemistry for Life Programme in Cooperation with PhosAgro and IUPAC

01/18/2023 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris
- UNESCO has launched a call for applications for participation in the eighth round of the Green Chemistry for Life programme, which is being implemented in partnership with PhosAgro and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).

Young scientists can submit an application for two research project competitions: one on green chemistry and the other on the use and processing of phosphogypsum.

To apply, applicants must complete and submit the relevant form on UNESCO's website
(https://www.unesco.org/en/basic-sciences/green-chemistry) by 30 June 2023.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Shamila Nair-Bedouelle said:

"The PhosAgro/UNESCO/IUPAC partnership in green chemistry for life is a research grant programme aiming to harness young scientists' talents worldwide, generating and applying new scientific knowledge in green chemistry through the promotion of the young scientists. UNESCO recognizes and appreciates PhosAgro for assisting UNESCO in achieving these two important objectives. Given the importance of this programme for young scientists and early career researchers, UNESCO is glad to inform you that the eighth call for applications has been announced."

PhosAgro CEO Mikhail Rybnikov said:

"When launching the Green Chemistry for Life programme almost 10 years ago, our aim was to direct the efforts of young scientists towards the development of new technologies that enable more efficient and more effective use of available resources, as well as the use of recycled raw materials in further processing. Our common goal was and remains to popularise a new ethics of progress, whereby scientific and technological development supports the preservation of natural diversity and the welfare of future generations."

Since the Green Chemistry for Life programme was first established, the international scientific jury for the competition - 13 scientists from 11 countries - has considered more than 800 applications from 120 countries around the world. More than 40 young scientists from 29 countries, including Russia, have won grants.

The winners of the Green Chemistry for Life programme receive research grants of up to USD 30,000 to carry out projects that are in line with the 12 principles of green chemistry. These principles are aimed at protecting the environment and human health, as well as introducing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies based on innovative solutions.

The project is the first in the history of UNESCO and the entire UN system to be funded by Russian business. From 2013 to 2022, PhosAgro's contribution to the project amounted to nearly USD 2.5 million. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO have supported the initiative since the very beginning.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 13:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PHOSAGRO
08:30aPhosagro : UNESCO Launches Call for Applications for Green Chemistry for Life Programme in..
PU
07:10aPhosagro : Increases Use of Green Energy to Produce Agrochemical Products ﻿
PU
2022PhosAgro Earns Brazilian “Environmental Quality Label”
BU
2022PhosAgro Supports Establishment of Russian Room at FAO Headquarters in Rome
BU
2022Phosagro : Earns Brazilian “Environmental Quality Label”
PU
2022Phosagro : Deputy CEO Alexander Sharabaiko Takes Part in Webinar on Doing Business in Braz..
PU
2022Phosagro Pjsc : PhosAgro's Board of Directors Approves Next Year's Budget
EQ
2022Russia sets fertiliser export quota at 11.8 mln T for Jan-May
RE
2022Phosagro Pjsc : PhosAgro Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder..
EQ
2022PHOSAGRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHOSAGRO
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 737 M - -
Net income 2022 1 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 292 M 14 891 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy Chairman & Deputy CEO
Viktor Mikhaylovich Cherepov Chairman
Natalia Pashkevich Independent Non-Executive Director
Viktor Petrovich Ivanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 891
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.4.80%24 148
FMC CORPORATION3.07%16 087
ICL GROUP LTD7.62%10 350
OCI N.V.-2.69%7 387
UPL LIMITED0.36%6 615