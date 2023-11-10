- PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR, "the Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has won the Grand Prix for the second year in a row in the Moscow Exchange competition for the best annual report among companies with a market capitalisation of more than RUB 200 billion.

PhosAgro's integrated annual report for 2022 was also shortlisted in the following categories: "Best Annual Report: Effective Communication", "Best ESG Disclosure", "Best Annual Report: Investment Case" and "Best Sustainability Report".

The evaluation for the 16th annual competition was carried out in two stages. First, a group of experts reviewed the 85 submissions and compiled shortlists. The jury then selected the winners from those shortlists during the second stage.

As in years past, the group of experts and the jury included the heads of the National Association of Securities Market Participants and the National Financial Association; representatives of major consulting companies, news agencies, banks, investment companies, rating agencies and business associations; leading financial analysts; as well as experts in corporate governance and communications.

Alexander Sharabaiko, PhosAgro's Deputy CEO for Finance and International Projects, thanked the experts for their extensive work in assessing the quality and transparency of the reports: "Our second consecutive top prize in the Moscow Exchange competition is clear confirmation of our commitment to best practices in terms of disclosure and corporate transparency. We have always paid special attention to the quality of disclosure, including when preparing annual reports. Notably, our report was recognised this year for ESG-related disclosure and for our investment case. We intend to continue adhering to best disclosure practices in the future while also maintaining a high level of transparency."

Natalia Loginova, Moscow Exchange's Director of Issuer Relations, said: "We believe that transparency and consistency when it comes to disclosure are important indicators of effective corporate governance and sustainability. Every year, Moscow Exchange identifies companies that attach particular importance to the quality of the information they provide to stakeholders. These companies are establishing best business practices and getting higher multipliers. This undoubtedly benefits both issuers and the entire securities market."