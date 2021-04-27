PhosAgro : 2020 INTEGRATED REPORT

ABOUT

The 2020 integrated Annual Report of PJSC PhosAgro (the Company, PhosAgro). PhosAgro

is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate- based fertilizers.

The Company maintains an annual reporting cycle, with the previous report released on 30 April 2020. The Report highlights how we integrate ESG principles into everything we do.

BOUNDARIES

This Report provides insight into

the performance of parent company PhosAgro and its subsidiaries (jointly referred to as "PhosAgro Group" or the "Group"). The key subsidiaries of the Group and PhosAgro's stake in these subsidiaries are presented in the Group's 2020 IFRS consolidated financial statements. There have been no significant changes to the Group's size, structure or ownership during the reporting period.

To ensure compliance

with the materiality principle

and comparability with historical data, the information on pages 103-193 and in our 2020 TCFD report discloses data on Apatit, including its branches and standalone business units, only. The disclosure does not include information on other companies that are part of the group to which Apatit and PhosAgro belong, except where there is a special comment.