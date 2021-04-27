Log in
PhosAgro : 2020 INTEGRATED REPORT

04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
GROW

PRO

2020 INTEGRATED REPORT

CONTENTS

04 10 32

ABOUT

ABOUT

STRATEGIC

THIS REPORT

THE COMPANY

REPORT

005

Material topics

012

Our mission

034

Charman's statement

006

Case study navigator

016

Key activities in 2020

038

CEO's statement

on UN SDGs

020

Geography

042

Business environment

022

Business model

046

Market overview

026

Key indicators

052

The Company's role

028

Investment case

in the industry

and credit ratings

054

Strategy to 2025

072

Strategic risks

For interactive version of the report, please visit www.phosagro.com

PhosAgro is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate- based fertilizers.

80 192 250

PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE

SHARE

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

CAPITAL

082

Financial performance

194

Chairman's statement

252

Ownership srtucture

088

Operational performance

196

Corporate governance

253

Share performance

098

Research and education

framework

254

Analyst coverage

203

Board of Directors

103

Supply chain

254

Dividend policy

230

Executive bodies

114

People development

256

Relationships

238

Corporate controls

132

Industry safety

with Shareholders

146

Environmental review

242

Ethical practices

and Investors

247

Renumeration report

258

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

178

Contributing to local

309

MANAGEMENT

communities

RESPONSIBILITY

STATEMENT

310

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

APPENDICES

02

Foreign offices

(stand-alone document))

03

Report on conforming to the principles

and recommendations of the Corporate

Governance Code

34

Information on interested-party

transactions

38

Information on major transactions

ABOUT

THIS REPORT

102-1102-46102-50102-52

The 2020 integrated Annual Report of PJSC PhosAgro (the Company, PhosAgro). PhosAgro

is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of phosphate- based fertilizers.

The Company maintains an annual reporting cycle, with the previous report released on 30 April 2020. The Report highlights how we integrate ESG principles into everything we do.

102-49

BOUNDARIES

This Report provides insight into

the performance of parent company PhosAgro and its subsidiaries (jointly referred to as "PhosAgro Group" or the "Group"). The key subsidiaries of the Group and PhosAgro's stake in these subsidiaries are presented in the Group's 2020 IFRS consolidated financial statements. There have been no significant changes to the Group's size, structure or ownership during the reporting period.

To ensure compliance

with the materiality principle

and comparability with historical data, the information on pages 103-193 and in our 2020 TCFD report discloses data on Apatit, including its branches and standalone business units, only. The disclosure does not include information on other companies that are part of the group to which Apatit and PhosAgro belong, except where there is a special comment.

PHOSAGRO INTEGRATED REPORT 2020

In the report, GRI indicators are marked as follows:

GRI

STANDARDS

102-54102-56

This Report has been prepared in accordance with:

  • the Bank of Russia's Regulation on Disclosure of Information by the Issuers of Issue-Grade Securities No. 454-P,
  • the Corporate Governance Code recommended for implementation pursuant to the Bank of Russia's Letter dated 10 October 2014,
  • the Listing Rules of the Moscow Exchange,
  • the Guide to Listing of the London Stock Exchange,
  • the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK Listing Authority,
  • the GRI Standards (Core option),
  • the AA 1000 and ISO 26000 standards.

Financial results have been disclosed in line with the audited IFRS consolidated financial statements.

Appropriate disclosure of qualitative and quantitative information prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (sample information) has been assured

in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information. An independent auditor's report by JSC PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

(JSC PwC Audit) on the results of the audit, which provides limited assurances regarding the sample information, is given in the Appendix to this Report. JSC KPMG audited the IFRS financial statements.

In preparing this Report, PhosAgro followed the standards and requirements of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The Company takes into account

and implements global best practices in sustainable development.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

MATERIAL TOPICS

102-32

102-42

102-44

102-47

In preparing this Report, we focused on aspects that have a material impact on PhosAgro's business and value creation and are relevant for all stakeholders.

4/5

Any questions

or recommendations from stakeholders can be emailed to ir@phosagro.ru.

Steps of defining material topics

Conducting a survey

Conducting a

Conducting a

of the management on signifi-

survey of key

survey of in-

cant operational aspects that

stakeholders

vestors on a list

had an impact on the society

to find out how

of ESG-related

and the environment in 2019,

important and

questions

and reviewing their relevance

relevant these

and priority for 2020 (with an

topics are for

option to add other important

them

topics)

Setting SDG priorities on

a PwC-led project in late 2020

Updating the materiality matrix based on the outcome of internal and external surveys

Prioritising the aspects by importance

Having the final matrix of material topics approved by the Board of Directors.

Identification of stakeholders and significant topics

Name of indicators

Important

Economic

Not Important

  1. Economic performance
  2. Market presence
  3. Indirect economic impacts
  4. Procurement practices
  5. Anti-corruption

Environmental

302 Energy

304 Biodiversity

  1. Water and effluents
  1. Emissions
  2. Effluents and waste
  3. Environmental compliance

Social

401

Employment

402

Labour/management relations

403

Occupational health and safety

410

Security practices

404

Training and education

412

Human rights assessment

413

Local communities

415

Public policy

417

Marketing and labelling

Materiality matrix

201

High

203

203

307

306

306

413

403

403

305

303

303

413

steakholder opinion

305

202

304

304

417

204

204

401

Key

410

402

205

404

202

302

404

412

415

Low

Low

Internal scoring

High

2019 2020

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 20:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
