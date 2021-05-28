Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PhosAgro : Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as Chairman

05/28/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro ('PhosAgro' or 'the Company') (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has re-elected Independent Director Xavier Rolet as its Chairman at its first meeting following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM). The Board of Directors also re-elected as its Deputy Chairman Andrey G. Guryev, Vice President of the Russian Chemists Union.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors also appointed the chairs and members of the Board Committees. The Audit Committee will again be chaired by Marcus Rhodes, Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member. James Rogers, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors, will lead the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee. The Strategy Committee will be chaired by Sven Ombudstvedt, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors. The Environmental, Health and Safety Committee will be chaired by Mikhail Rybnikov, Member of the Board of Directors. The Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Sven Ombudstvedt. The Sutainability Committee will be chaired by Irina Bokova, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors. Sergey Samosyuk, the Company's Corporate Secretary, was re-appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Having reviewed the compliance of the composition of the committees with the objectives of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's goals, the Board of Directors confirmed that, given the current scale of activity and level of risk, the composition of the committees of the Company's Board of Directors fully meets the objectives of the Board of Directors and the Company's business goals, and that the Board of Directors sees no need to form additional committees.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors and its committees also approved a preliminary work plan effective through 30 June 2022.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHOSAGRO
11:11aPHOSAGRO  : Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as Chairman
PU
11:01aOJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as Ch..
EQ
11:01aOJSC PHOSAGRO  : PhosAgro Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as C..
DJ
06:35aPHOSAGRO  : Report on the results of voting at the Annual General Meeting of Sha..
PU
05/27PHOSAGRO  : Notice on holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ..
PU
05/27PHOSAGRO  : Notice about holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
05/26PHOSAGRO  : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Approves Company's Annual Rep..
PU
05/26OJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Approves Company..
EQ
05/19PHOSAGRO  : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three mo..
PU
05/19PHOSAGRO  : 1A Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 315 M - -
Net income 2021 951 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 7 939 M 7 929 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 55,04 $
Last Close Price 61,30 $
Spread / Highest target 2,92%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOSAGRO43.60%7 929
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY10.21%12 003
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-13.12%11 227
ICL GROUP LTD41.69%9 176
UPL LIMITED75.73%8 623
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED18.90%5 458