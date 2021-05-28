PhosAgro : Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as Chairman

Attachments Original document

- The Board of Directors of PhosAgro ('PhosAgro' or 'the Company') (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has re-elected Independent Director Xavier Rolet as its Chairman at its first meeting following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM). The Board of Directors also re-elected as its Deputy Chairman Andrey G. Guryev, Vice President of the Russian Chemists Union.At the meeting, the Board of Directors also appointed the chairs and members of the Board Committees. The Audit Committee will again be chaired by Marcus Rhodes, Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member. James Rogers, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors, will lead the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee. The Strategy Committee will be chaired by Sven Ombudstvedt, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors. The Environmental, Health and Safety Committee will be chaired by Mikhail Rybnikov, Member of the Board of Directors. The Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Sven Ombudstvedt. The Sutainability Committee will be chaired by Irina Bokova, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors. Sergey Samosyuk, the Company's Corporate Secretary, was re-appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors.Having reviewed the compliance of the composition of the committees with the objectives of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's goals, the Board of Directors confirmed that, given the current scale of activity and level of risk, the composition of the committees of the Company's Board of Directors fully meets the objectives of the Board of Directors and the Company's business goals, and that the Board of Directors sees no need to form additional committees.At the meeting, the Board of Directors and its committees also approved a preliminary work plan effective through 30 June 2022.