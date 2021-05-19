PhosAgro : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "PhosAgro":
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "PhosAgro" and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at
31 March 2021 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
18 May 2021
Moscow, Russian Federation
A.Y. Fegetsyn, certified auditor (licence No. 03-001436), AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
Reviewed entity: Public joint stock company "PhosAgro"
Independent auditor: AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on
Registered by the Government Agency Moscow Registration Chamber on
5 September 2002 under State Registration Number 1027700190572
28 February 1992 under Nо. 008.890
Taxpayer Identification Number 7736216869
Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on 22 August 2002
under State Registration Number 1027700148431
Leninsky prospekt 55/1 building 1, Moscow, Russian Federation,
Taxpayer Identification Number 7705051102
119333
Member of Self-regulatory organization of auditors Association «Sodruzhestvo»
Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit
Organizations - 12006020338
AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
White Square Office Center 10 Butyrsky Val Moscow, Russian Federation, 125047
Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 March 2021 (unaudited)
31 March
31 December
RUB million
Note
2021
2020
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
221,860
220,031
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment
9,469
7,835
Deferred tax assets
7,934
7,462
Right-of-use assets
13
7,245
7,335
Non-current spare parts
4,329
4,308
Catalysts
2,219
2,292
Intangible assets
1,570
1,621
Other non-current assets
14
969
948
Investments in associates
564
556
Non-current assets
256,159
252,388
Trade and other receivables
17
24,202
17,515
Inventories
16
26,680
30,580
Cash and cash equivalents
18
17,915
8,460
VAT and other taxes receivable
8,823
10,285
Income tax receivable
467
479
Other financial assets
15
265
311
Current assets
78,352
67,630
Total assets
334,511
320,018
Equity
19
Share capital
372
372
Share premium
7,494
7,494
Retained earnings
109,110
90,757
Actuarial losses
(717)
(717)
Foreign currency translation reserve
9,795
9,581
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent
126,054
107,487
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
120
129
Total equity
126,174
107,616
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
21
106,116
103,824
Deferred tax liabilities
11,942
11,578
Lease liabilities
22
4,044
4,268
Defined benefit obligations
926
945
Non-current liabilities
123,028
120,615
Loans and borrowings
21
51,111
55,316
Trade and other payables
23
24,540
29,869
Income tax payable
4,133
1,000
VAT and other taxes payable
3,493
3,675
Lease liabilities
22
2,032
1,927
Current liabilities
85,309
91,787
Total equity and liabilities
334,511
320,018
The consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 5 to 22.
