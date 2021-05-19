Log in
PhosAgro : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

05/19/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Contents

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

..............1

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position ...............................................................

2

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows ........................................................................

3

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity ..............................................................

4

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1

Background .........................................................................................................................................

5

2

Basis of preparation ............................................................................................................................

5

3

Change in accounting policy and reclassifications..............................................................................

7

4

Segment information ...........................................................................................................................

9

5

Revenues ..........................................................................................................................................

11

6

Cost of group products sold ..............................................................................................................

11

7

Admininistrative and selling overhead expenses ..............................................................................

12

8

Taxes, other than income tax, net.....................................................................................................

12

9

Other income and expenses, net ......................................................................................................

12

10

Finance income and finance costs....................................................................................................

13

11

Income tax expense ..........................................................................................................................

13

12

Property, plant and equipment ..........................................................................................................

14

13

Right-of-use assets ...........................................................................................................................

15

14

Other non-current assets ..................................................................................................................

15

15

Other financial assets........................................................................................................................

16

16

Inventories .........................................................................................................................................

16

17

Trade and other receivables .............................................................................................................

16

18

Cash and cash equivalents ...............................................................................................................

17

19

Equity ................................................................................................................................................

18

20

Earnings/(loss) per share ..................................................................................................................

18

21

Loans and borrowings .......................................................................................................................

18

22

Lease liabilities ..................................................................................................................................

20

23

Trade and other payables .................................................................................................................

20

24

Commitments ....................................................................................................................................

20

25

Related party transactions ................................................................................................................

21

26

Foreign currency risk.........................................................................................................................

21

27

Determination of fair values ..............................................................................................................

22

28

Seasonality ........................................................................................................................................

22

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "PhosAgro":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "PhosAgro" and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at

31 March 2021 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

18 May 2021

Moscow, Russian Federation

A.Y. Fegetsyn, certified auditor (licence No. 03-001436), AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Reviewed entity: Public joint stock company "PhosAgro"

Independent auditor: AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on

Registered by the Government Agency Moscow Registration Chamber on

5 September 2002 under State Registration Number 1027700190572

28 February 1992 under Nо. 008.890

Taxpayer Identification Number 7736216869

Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on 22 August 2002

under State Registration Number 1027700148431

Leninsky prospekt 55/1 building 1, Moscow, Russian Federation,

Taxpayer Identification Number 7705051102

119333

Member of Self-regulatory organization of auditors Association «Sodruzhestvo»

Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit

Organizations - 12006020338

AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

White Square Office Center 10 Butyrsky Val Moscow, Russian Federation, 125047

T: +7 (495) 967 6000, F:+7 (495) 967 6001, www.pwc.ru

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Consolidated Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

31 March

31 December

RUB million

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

221,860

220,031

Advances issued for property, plant and equipment

9,469

7,835

Deferred tax assets

7,934

7,462

Right-of-use assets

13

7,245

7,335

Non-current spare parts

4,329

4,308

Catalysts

2,219

2,292

Intangible assets

1,570

1,621

Other non-current assets

14

969

948

Investments in associates

564

556

Non-current assets

256,159

252,388

Trade and other receivables

17

24,202

17,515

Inventories

16

26,680

30,580

Cash and cash equivalents

18

17,915

8,460

VAT and other taxes receivable

8,823

10,285

Income tax receivable

467

479

Other financial assets

15

265

311

Current assets

78,352

67,630

Total assets

334,511

320,018

Equity

19

Share capital

372

372

Share premium

7,494

7,494

Retained earnings

109,110

90,757

Actuarial losses

(717)

(717)

Foreign currency translation reserve

9,795

9,581

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent

126,054

107,487

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

120

129

Total equity

126,174

107,616

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

21

106,116

103,824

Deferred tax liabilities

11,942

11,578

Lease liabilities

22

4,044

4,268

Defined benefit obligations

926

945

Non-current liabilities

123,028

120,615

Loans and borrowings

21

51,111

55,316

Trade and other payables

23

24,540

29,869

Income tax payable

4,133

1,000

VAT and other taxes payable

3,493

3,675

Lease liabilities

22

2,032

1,927

Current liabilities

85,309

91,787

Total equity and liabilities

334,511

320,018

The consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 5 to 22.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
