PhosAgro : Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "PhosAgro":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "PhosAgro" and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at

31 March 2021 and the related consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

18 May 2021

Moscow, Russian Federation

A.Y. Fegetsyn, certified auditor (licence No. 03-001436), AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

