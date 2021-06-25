PhosAgro : Report on Payments to Government for 2020

PhosAgro Group
Economic contribution and payments to governments Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
Introduction
As one of the world's leading producers of mineral fertilizers, PJSC PhosAgro and its subsidiaries ("PhosAgro Group" or "the Company") has up-to-date and relevant policies and ensures full compliance with applicable legislation. PhosAgro Group closely tracks legislative developments at the government and regulatory levels, and acts in a timely manner to prepare and submit all required reports and statements.
This report on PhosAgro Group's economic contribution and payments to governments (the "Report") is prepared in accordance with the rules enacted by Section 4.3A of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rules, which require oil, gas, mining and logging companies that have securities listed on UK-regulated markets to annually and publicly disclose payments made to governments.
The Report provides information on payments made to government agencies in 2020 by PhosAgro Group that carry out the exploration, development and extraction of mineral raw materials (hereinafter referred to as "mining activities"). The Report provides information on payments made on a country-by-country and/or project-by-project basis. The Report does not include payments made by companies that are part of PhosAgro Group but that do not carry out mining activities.
JSC Apatit ("Apatit") is the only PhosAgro entity that is involved in exploration, prospecting, discovery, development and extraction activities. Hence, this Report provides an overview of the payments to government authorities in the Russian Federation made by Apatit for the year ended 31 December 2020.
This Report has been disclosed via an FCA-approved Regulatory Information Service, submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism), and is available for download on the Company's website at www.phosagro.com.
Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the Year ended 31 December 2020
Reporting entities
PhosAgro Group has more than twenty subsidiaries in the upstream and downstream mining, processing, distribution, logistics, and research and development segments.
However, only one PhosAgro subsidiary, Apatit, is involved in mining activities. This Report provides an overview of the payments to government authorities in the Russian Federation made by Apatit for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Activities
Apatit holds five mining and two exploration licences allowing it to conduct exploration and mining activities and two licenses for geologic study, exploration and mining activities at two deposits. Apatit extracts apatite-nepheline ore that is then transferred to the beneficiation plant for processing into phosphate rock and nepheline concentrate, which is primarily used by PhosAgro's downstream production sites such as the Balakovo branch of Apatit, as well as Apatit and the Volkhov branch of Apatit.
Payments to governments made by Apatit arising from activities involving the exploration, discovery, development and extraction of apatite-nepheline ore and its beneficiation are disclosed in this Report.
The report excludes payments related to the further processing of phosphate rock into mineral fertilizers at the downstream units Apatit, the Balakovo branch of Apatit and the Volkhov branch of Apatit.
However, as a practical matter, initial processing activities are integral to the extractive activity resulting in payment liabilities being determined on a basis that includes both the extraction and initial processing of the apatite-nepheline ore. These initial processing activities may be inseparable from the relevant activities for the purposes of reporting and were included in the Report.
Government
Government means any national, regional or local authority of a country, including a department or agency. All payments by Apatit have been made to federal, regional and local governments of the Russian Federation. Payments to any state-owned enterprises, such as utility fees, water charges, and electricity charges were excluded from this Report (please see the "Payments" section). In this Report, payments are broken down by allocation to federal, regional, and local authorities, and include the name of the corresponding government agency.
Project
A project is an operational activity governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and forms the basis for payment liabilities with a government.
Upstream operations are conducted by Apatit, a PhosAgro subsidiary, which mines apatite- nepheline ore from the group of Khibiny mineral deposits in accordance with 5 (five) mining and exploration licences and two licences for geological study, exploration and mining activities(please see the Table No. 1 below).
The Company realises that licence-by-licence disclosure is the preferred approach for the purposes of the Report. However, where multiple licences relate to a single mine, these have been treated as a single project due to:
-
the geological characteristics of the extracting activities;
-
the geographical proximity of the deposits;
-
the chemical identity of the mined minerals;
-
the particular nature of the ore extraction.
For the purposes of the Report, the Company uses the mine as the project definition.
Table No. 1
|
No.
|
Mine
|
|
Mineral deposit
|
Licence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and mining activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kirovsky mine
|
|
Kukisvumchorr deposit
|
Exploration and mining
|
|
|
|
Yukspor deposit
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apatitovy Cirque and
|
|
2
|
Rasvumchorrskiy mine
|
|
reserves located below
|
Exploration and mining
|
|
the Rasvumchorr
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plateau deposit mine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
The Plateau
|
Exploration and mining
|
|
|
Rasvumchorr deposit
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Koashva deposit
|
Exploration and mining
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Vostochniy mine
|
|
Njorkpahk deposit
|
Exploration and mining
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Iyolitovy otrog deposit
|
Geological study, exploration
|
|
|
and mining activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Plot Plateau
|
Geological study, exploration
|
|
|
and mining activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments
Payments included in the Report are amounts paid, whether in money or in kind, for relevant activities. The Report includes cash payments actually made during the reporting period (the year ended 31 December 2020).
The Report excludes the following payments:
-
administrative government fees, including utility fees, water charges and electricity charges paid to state-owned companies;
-
environmental payments, including water pollution, solid waste pollution, and air pollution payments;
-
charity payments or any other voluntary payments (made either in cash or in kind) that do not directly follow from a licence agreement;
-
any other obligatory payments that are not directly linked to mining activity;
-
interest or/and penalties on late tax payments or on underpaid tax;
-
any refunds received by Apatit.
