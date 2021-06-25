PhosAgro : Report on Payments to Government for 2020

Introduction

As one of the world's leading producers of mineral fertilizers, PJSC PhosAgro and its subsidiaries ("PhosAgro Group" or "the Company") has up-to-date and relevant policies and ensures full compliance with applicable legislation. PhosAgro Group closely tracks legislative developments at the government and regulatory levels, and acts in a timely manner to prepare and submit all required reports and statements.

This report on PhosAgro Group's economic contribution and payments to governments (the "Report") is prepared in accordance with the rules enacted by Section 4.3A of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rules, which require oil, gas, mining and logging companies that have securities listed on UK-regulated markets to annually and publicly disclose payments made to governments.

The Report provides information on payments made to government agencies in 2020 by PhosAgro Group that carry out the exploration, development and extraction of mineral raw materials (hereinafter referred to as "mining activities"). The Report provides information on payments made on a country-by-country and/or project-by-project basis. The Report does not include payments made by companies that are part of PhosAgro Group but that do not carry out mining activities.

JSC Apatit ("Apatit") is the only PhosAgro entity that is involved in exploration, prospecting, discovery, development and extraction activities. Hence, this Report provides an overview of the payments to government authorities in the Russian Federation made by Apatit for the year ended 31 December 2020.

This Report has been disclosed via an FCA-approved Regulatory Information Service, submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism), and is available for download on the Company's website at www.phosagro.com.

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the Year ended 31 December 2020

Reporting entities

PhosAgro Group has more than twenty subsidiaries in the upstream and downstream mining, processing, distribution, logistics, and research and development segments.

However, only one PhosAgro subsidiary, Apatit, is involved in mining activities. This Report provides an overview of the payments to government authorities in the Russian Federation made by Apatit for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Activities

Apatit holds five mining and two exploration licences allowing it to conduct exploration and mining activities and two licenses for geologic study, exploration and mining activities at two deposits. Apatit extracts apatite-nepheline ore that is then transferred to the beneficiation plant for processing into phosphate rock and nepheline concentrate, which is primarily used by PhosAgro's downstream production sites such as the Balakovo branch of Apatit, as well as Apatit and the Volkhov branch of Apatit.

Payments to governments made by Apatit arising from activities involving the exploration, discovery, development and extraction of apatite-nepheline ore and its beneficiation are disclosed in this Report.