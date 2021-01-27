Log in
PhosAgro

PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/25
3644 RUB   +4.56%
01:01pPHOSAGRO : sponsors and participates in the Rally da Safra in Brazil
BU
01/25PHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day, 24-25 Nov 2014
PU
01/25PHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day (presentation)
PU
News 


PhosAgro : sponsors and participates in the Rally da Safra in Brazil

01/27/2021 | 01:01pm EST
PhosAgro sponsors and participates in Rally da Safra in Brazil. As part of the event, which will be held from January 24 to June 5, 26 crews of agronomists, agricultural market specialists and fertilizer experts will drive various routes around the country, visiting key soybean and corn production plants along their way.

The Rally da Safra ("Harvest Rally"), which has been held annually since 2004, will feature a series of interviews with experts, agricultural producers and sponsors. The events will be covered online and in the media.

PhosAgro representatives will take part in both the rally and online broadcasts. Along the route, PhosAgro teams will also promote the Company’s product line, modern crop management systems and eco-labeling.

As part of the event, agricultural specialists will meet with around 60 local farmers.

"Latin America is one of the key regions of our Company's presence. The main consumer in the region is Brazil, which ranks 4th in the world in terms of fertilizer use after China, India and the United States. Every year, we supply more than 1 million tonnes of green fertilizers to the Brazilian market. In 2021, the Company plans to ship around 1.3 million tonnes of phosphate fertilizers to Brazil. Our Brazilian office in Sao Paulo has been operating for more than five years and has all the necessary knowledge to support our Brazilian clients in using the Company's green fertilizers and developing nutrition programmes," said Sergey Pronin, Deputy General Director for Sales and Marketing of PhosAgro.

About the company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro’s environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia’s only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro’s main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world’s inhabited continents. The Company’s priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company’s GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.


© Business Wire 2021
