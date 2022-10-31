PhosAgro : won the Grand Prize in the Moscow Exchange Annual Report Competition

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR, the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, won the grand prize in the XXV Annual Report Competition, organised by the Moscow Exchange, for the best annual report among companies with a market capitalisation of more than 200 billion rubles.

Five grand prizes in the main categories were to be distributed as part of the competition. The evaluation of the reports took place in two stages. First, the expert group reviewed 86 applications and created a shortlist, from which the winners were then selected by the jury.

The expert group and the jury included the heads of The National Association of Securities Market Participants and the National Financial Association, representatives of the major consulting companies, news agencies, banks, investment companies, rating agencies and business associations, leading financial analysts, as well as specialists in corporate governance and communications

PhosAgro's 2021 Integrated Annual Report was also shortlisted in the "Best Annual Report: Effective Communication" category.

"This year, for the first time, our report received the grand prize in the Moscow Exchange competition, which reflects our successful endeavor in incorporating information disclosure and corporate transparency best practices. We have been publishing reports in accordance with TCFD non-financial disclosure principles for two years now, successfully integrating ESG aspects into PhosAgro's corporate governance system and day-to-day operations. We intend to continue adhering to transparency principles as a strong indicator of high-quality corporate governance and sustainable development," commented PhosAgro Chairman of the Board of Directors, Viktor Cherepov.

This is not the first time that PhosAgro's annual reports have won awards in the Moscow Exchange Annual Report Competition. For example, the Company's Integrated Annual Report for 2020 won prizes in the categories "Best Annual Report: Effective Communication" and "Best Quality of Disclosure with Respect to Sustainable Development in the Annual Report".

