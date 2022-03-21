Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PhosCo Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHO   AU000000CNL9

PHOSCO LTD

(PHO)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/21 10:11:40 pm EDT
0.14 AUD   -9.68%
06:59pPHOSCONPV : Application for quotation of securities - PHO
PU
03/16PHOSCONPV : Half-year Financial Report - 31 December 2021
PU
03/16PhosCo Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHOSCONPV : Application for quotation of securities - PHO

03/21/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

PHOSCO LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PHO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

443,381

22/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

PHOSCO LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

82139255771

1.3

ASX issuer code

PHO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PHOAD : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2022 EX $0.10

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PHO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

443,381

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

22/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

443,381

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PhosCo Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net cash 2021 0,58 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,4 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart PHOSCO LTD
Duration : Period :
PhosCo Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Markwell Chief Executive Officer
Craig Kevin Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robin Anthony Widdup Chairman
Simon Peter Eley Executive Director & Managing Director
Tarecq Aldaoud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSCO LTD52.17%25
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.45%173 289
RIO TINTO PLC14.90%122 743
GLENCORE PLC27.82%83 002
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.74%58 946
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.44%43 761