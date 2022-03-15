Log in
    PHO   AU000000CNL9

PHOSCO LTD

(PHO)
PHOSCONPV : PhosCo Presentation March 2022

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
Advancing the World-Class Chaketma Phosphate Project

March 2022

March 2022 nal

Disclaimer - Important Information

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about PhosCo Ltd (PhosCo or the Company). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to the Company based solely on this presentation.

This presentation does not necessarily contain all information which may be material to the making of a decision in relation to the Company. Any investor should make its own independent assessment and determination as to the Company's prospects prior to making any investment decision and should not rely on the information in this presentation for that purpose.

This information in this presentation is confidential, is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, in whole or in part, or distributed to any other person except to your legal, tax and financial advisers who agree to maintain the information in this presentation in confidence. This presentation does not involve or imply a recommendation or a statement of opinion in respect of whether to buy, sell or hold securities in the Company. The securities issued by the Company are considered speculative and there is no guarantee that they will make a return on the capital invested, that dividends will be paid on the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future.

n the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future.

This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forwardlooking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forwardlooking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the matters stated in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Recipients of this presentation must make their own investigations and inquiries regarding all assumptions, risks, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect the future operations of the Company or the Company's securities.

useunc rtainties and contingencies which may affect the future operations of the Company or the Company's securities.

The Company does not purport to give financial or investment advice. No account has been taken of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any recipient of this document. Recipients of this document should carefully consider whether the securities issued by the Company are an appropriate investment for them in light of their personal circumstances, including their financial and taxation position.

This presentation is presented for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, and is not, a prospectus, product disclosure statement, offering memorandum or private placement memorandum for the purpose of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, the Company, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. nal

Phosphate - A Critical Raw Material

nal seu only

Finite and non-renewable material

Needs replenishing in cultivated land where soils become depleted

No substitute for phosphorus in agriculture

Essential to improving crop yields to meet food demands for the world's growing population

Five Countries Control 90% of Global Reserves

China - 30% of world trade has just imposed export ban US depleting reserves and environmental challenges

onlyusenal

US imposed import tariff on Moroccan and Russian

phosphate

Morocco - reserves in disputed Western Sahara

USA

Morocco

7.8%

37.0%

China

26.6%

Jordan 5.8%

South Africa

9.7%

PhosCo | Sustainable Phosphate | 4

Growing Demand Beyond Agriculture

Tesla announces a

Thermal stability

only

shift to Lithium Iron

and good long-

Phosphate (LFP)

term performance

batteries for standard

range vehicles

Nickel and

cobalt-

Other leading car

usenal

free, better

for the

manufacturers

environment

following suit

LFP battery chemistry is

traditionally cheaper and safer

PhosCo | Sustainable Phosphate | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PhosCo Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net cash 2021 0,58 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Markwell Chief Executive Officer
Craig Kevin Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robin Anthony Widdup Chairman
Simon Peter Eley Executive Director & Managing Director
Tarecq Aldaoud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOSCO LTD5.43%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.12%173 492
RIO TINTO PLC8.32%116 208
GLENCORE PLC28.43%82 831
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.63%58 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.41%40 379