PHOSCONPV : Phosphate Resource Update Delivers 50% Increase at KEL
03/14/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
ASX Announcement
15 March 2022
CHAKETMA PHOSPHATE RESOURCE UPDATE DELIVERS
50% INCREASE AT KEL DEPOSIT TO 55.5MT
HIGHLIGHTS
Following the restart of technical work in early 2022, PhosCo is pleased to announce a material increase to its Mineral Resource Estimate at KEL (Kef El Louz) Phosphate deposit, that forms part of the flagship Chaketma Phosphate Project
CHAKETMA
JORC 2012
Mt
% P2O5
Measured
49.1
21.3
KEL (Kef El Louz)*
Indicated
6.4
20.3
M&I
55.5
21.2
GK (Gassaa Kebira) - June 2013
Inferred
93
20.3
Global Resources
M+I & Inferred
148.5
20.6
(*Previous, November 2012, Estimate: Inferred 37.0Mt @ 21.0 P2O5)
The KEL resource tonnage has increased by 50% and whilst maintaining a high grade the resource confidence has improved through upgrading of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated Resources
117 drill holes were used (vs. 37 holes used to define the 2012 Resource)
KEL is now a large, shallow and high confidence resource that features simple geology, which is exposed on all sides through its Mesa-like topography
The revised KEL resource will provide a strong platform to progress technical studies and further resource expansion, allowing:
Conversion to Ore Reserves and commencement of mine feasibility work
Potential 30 years mine life at an initial production rate of 1.5Mtpa
Significant resource growth potential with only 47% of the surface area of known KEL mineralisation covered by drilling
A Gap Analysis to evaluate the work required to complete a bankable feasibility study (BFS) on KEL is underway and due for completion in Q2-CY22
The GK deposit (93Mt at 20.3% P2O5) awaits an updated Mineral Resource Estimate to include an additional 21 holes (previously 10 holes were used)
Global resource at Chaketma now stands at 148.5Mt at 20.6% P2O5 and is the only phosphate resource in North Africa controlled by an ASX listed company
"We're excited to see such a significant step-change at the KEL phosphate prospect. Not only has the size of the resource increased substantially, but equally positive is the enhancement in confidence of the resource thanks to a large conversion of tonnes into the Measured & Indicated category. There's plenty of upside at this deposit with drilling to date covering just less than half of the surface area of known KEL mineralisation. Work is now underway to deliver an upgrade at the neighbouring GK deposit."
RESOURCE UPGRADE
PhosCo Ltd ('PhosCo or the 'Company') (ASX:PHO) is pleased to announce a significant increase in tonnage and confidence of its Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) at the KEL (Kef El Louz) prospect at the Chaketma Phosphate Project (Chaketma or the Project) in Tunisia. KEL is one of two zones of phosphate mineralisation at Chaketma, the second is the larger (on the basis of current Resources) GK deposit. A Resource update is in preparation for GK.
Independent consultancy Arethuse Geology has estimated a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for KEL of 55.5 million tonnes of rock at a grade of 21.2% P2O5 as per JORC (2012) guidelines, above a cut-off of 10% P2O5. This is a significant increase from the previous KEL MRE of 37Mt @ 21% P2O5 (Inferred) (published on the 9th November 2012, as estimated by independent consultancy Geos Mining). This provides a resource base sufficient for the initial 30 years of the mining plan as proposed in the Scoping Study announced 14 August 2012 (Scoping Study). The new MRE represents an increase of 18.5Mt or 50% on the previous maiden MRE.
The KEL MRE has been estimated with a materially greater quantity and density of drilling data than the previous (2012) estimate (2012: 37 holes totalling 2,889 metres / 2022: 117 holes totalling 9,128 metres). The additional drilling is largely in-fill and the 31 holes outside the maiden MRE envelope are concentrated in a comparatively small area. The spacing of the drilling combined with an improved understanding of cross-cutting faults which have been mapped at surface in detail underpins the classification of high confidence Measured and Indicated Resources.
The drilling contained by the KEL MRE covers 47% of the overall surface area of the known mineralisation for the prospect. There is potential to extend the resource south and east where the mineralisation outcrops and has not been drilled but has been trenched and mapped around the periphery of the topographical feature. The type of sampling in the trenches does not currently support inclusion in the MRE but clearly shows that phosphate mineralisation is far more extensive than the area drilled at KEL. PhosCo intends to extend drilling coverage and has high confidence this will result in further growth of the KEL MRE.
PhosCo Ltd
Level 4, 100 Albert Road, South
T: +61 3 9692 7222
ABN: 82 139 255 771
Melbourne, VIC, 3205
www.phosco.com.au
Figure 01 - Resource Upgrade & Drilling for KEL Prospect
Figure 02 - KEL Section 3 941 000mN Demonstrating Continuity of Mineralisation
Figure 03 - KEL Trenching Showing Phosphate Mineralisation (Lower Layer) and
Dolomitic Limestone Overburden
The existing MRE for GK (Gassaa Kebira) currently stands at 93 Mt at 20.3% P2O5 (prepared by Geos Mining, 2013), and global resources for the Chaketma Phosphate Project now stand at 148.5Mt at 20.6% P2O5. Further drilling should add to this resource base. The Chaketma resource is the only phosphate resource controlled by an ASX listed company in North Africa.