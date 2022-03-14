PHOSCONPV : Phosphate Resource Update Delivers 50% Increase at KEL

PhosCo's Executive Director, Taz Aldaoud, commented:

"We're excited to see such a significant step-change at the KEL phosphate prospect. Not only has the size of the resource increased substantially, but equally positive is the enhancement in confidence of the resource thanks to a large conversion of tonnes into the Measured & Indicated category. There's plenty of upside at this deposit with drilling to date covering just less than half of the surface area of known KEL mineralisation. Work is now underway to deliver an upgrade at the neighbouring GK deposit."

RESOURCE UPGRADE

PhosCo Ltd ('PhosCo or the 'Company') (ASX:PHO) is pleased to announce a significant increase in tonnage and confidence of its Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) at the KEL (Kef El Louz) prospect at the Chaketma Phosphate Project (Chaketma or the Project) in Tunisia. KEL is one of two zones of phosphate mineralisation at Chaketma, the second is the larger (on the basis of current Resources) GK deposit. A Resource update is in preparation for GK.

Independent consultancy Arethuse Geology has estimated a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for KEL of 55.5 million tonnes of rock at a grade of 21.2% P2O5 as per JORC (2012) guidelines, above a cut-off of 10% P2O5. This is a significant increase from the previous KEL MRE of 37Mt @ 21% P2O5 (Inferred) (published on the 9th November 2012, as estimated by independent consultancy Geos Mining). This provides a resource base sufficient for the initial 30 years of the mining plan as proposed in the Scoping Study announced 14 August 2012 (Scoping Study). The new MRE represents an increase of 18.5Mt or 50% on the previous maiden MRE.

The KEL MRE has been estimated with a materially greater quantity and density of drilling data than the previous (2012) estimate (2012: 37 holes totalling 2,889 metres / 2022: 117 holes totalling 9,128 metres). The additional drilling is largely in-fill and the 31 holes outside the maiden MRE envelope are concentrated in a comparatively small area. The spacing of the drilling combined with an improved understanding of cross-cutting faults which have been mapped at surface in detail underpins the classification of high confidence Measured and Indicated Resources.

The drilling contained by the KEL MRE covers 47% of the overall surface area of the known mineralisation for the prospect. There is potential to extend the resource south and east where the mineralisation outcrops and has not been drilled but has been trenched and mapped around the periphery of the topographical feature. The type of sampling in the trenches does not currently support inclusion in the MRE but clearly shows that phosphate mineralisation is far more extensive than the area drilled at KEL. PhosCo intends to extend drilling coverage and has high confidence this will result in further growth of the KEL MRE.